Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
KSLA
A very Fall weekend; Rain chances on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday, and a happy Friday it is indeed! We have another nice day ahead of us with warm temperatures. No wall-to-wall sunshine today, a departure from the days gone by as the cold front will be moving through this afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper-80s, and a nice Fall breeze will be present. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s.
KSLA
A little cooler this weekend; rain chances finally return next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front on Friday won’t bring rain with it, but we will see temperatures cool slightly for the weekend. Shower chances are back later next week, but it may not be enough to help much with our worsening drought conditions. We’ll cool down again...
KSLA
Fall weather continues; some rain chances on the horizon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another very nice day is ahead of us, this will likely be the warmest day we have seen in the last week or so. Sunny skies are expected, this time with some passing clouds that will be moving through. Highs will likely reach the low-90s across the ArkLaTex, it won’t be humid so despite it being warmer than usual it won’t be uncomfortable. The passing clouds are part of the cold front that will be moving in tomorrow. Lows tonight will stay warmer, low-60s.
KSLA
Warmer tomorrow before a cooler weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The beautiful weather continues, good thing about this pattern is that it has just been pleasant to be outside for any length of time. The bad thing? It’s really dry and will likely contribute to worsening drought conditions. Anyway, sunny and lovely today with highs right near average in the mid-80s. Tonight will be clear and slightly chilly with lows in the mid-50s.
ktalnews.com
Southern Trace offering 5k reward for info on clubhouse fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport is offering a reward for information that leads to determining the cause of a fire that damaged the clubhouse in September. When firefighters responded to the emergency call on Sept. 13, they found the clubhouse’s lower level filled...
KTBS
Motorists await new round of bids to fix jarring stretch of Interstate 20
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- If your commute takes you over all the bumps along Interstate 20 in this city, you're going to have to wait until at least the middle of next year to see any road construction work to fix it. Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says they hope...
KSLA
DOTD secretary says Jimmie Davis Bridge project going back to square one
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) was in Bossier City on Thursday to give updates on a number of road projects in northwest Louisiana. Dr. Shawn Wilson attended the Rotary Club of Bossier City’s meeting Thursday, Oct. 6. Some of...
KSLA
DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
q973radio.com
This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport
It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
theforumnews.com
Fern Crossing at Bayou Pierre
Area history, topography and a passion for preservation at the forefront of planning. Work is underway to transform the former Haystack Apartments at the corner of East 70th Street and Fern Avenue into a luxury apartment community. is in Phase 1 of development. The $20 million renovation project by U.L....
KSLA
A Walk in Their Shoes; walk a mile against domestic violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s GM, Sacha Purciful will be joining in the 5k run & walk against domestic violence. On Oct. 8, the A Walk in Their Shoes event will be held at the Stoner Skateboard Park at 8:30 a.m. Lead runners will be heading the charge to support victims of domestic violence. It is encouraged for anyone who has lost a loved one to domestic violence to come out to the event.
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
KSLA
Beloved owner of Lucky Palace Chinese restaurant dies after battle with bone cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The community is remembering and recognizing someone who had quite the impact on Shreveport-Bossier: a restaurateur that many people grew close enough with to consider family. That man is Kuan Lim, globally renowned owner of the Lucky Palace in Bossier City. Twenty-five years ago, Lim...
KTBS
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
Shreveport’s Legendary Bear’s Just Dropped A New Menu
No joke, Bear's on Fairfield is Shreveport's best kept food secret...and we're tired of it. No, we're not tired of the food, it's too good to get tired of. We're absolutely tired of people no knowing about how good the kitchen is at Bear's. Let us add, its also super...
Tacos You Can Enjoy in Shreveport-Bossier for National Taco Day
Today Is One of My Favorite Days of the Year. National Taco Day lands on October 4th and it is perfect that it lands on Taco Tuesday. I was once told that I can't have tacos for every meal. Umm, excuse me?. Growing up we didn't have toast or biscuits,...
KSLA
Caddo Parish hosting expungement summit, resource fair
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is partnering up with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations to educate residents on how to get a misdemeanor record expunged from their records. The event will be held on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
