SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another very nice day is ahead of us, this will likely be the warmest day we have seen in the last week or so. Sunny skies are expected, this time with some passing clouds that will be moving through. Highs will likely reach the low-90s across the ArkLaTex, it won’t be humid so despite it being warmer than usual it won’t be uncomfortable. The passing clouds are part of the cold front that will be moving in tomorrow. Lows tonight will stay warmer, low-60s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO