Shreveport, LA

KSLA

A very Fall weekend; Rain chances on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday, and a happy Friday it is indeed! We have another nice day ahead of us with warm temperatures. No wall-to-wall sunshine today, a departure from the days gone by as the cold front will be moving through this afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper-80s, and a nice Fall breeze will be present. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fall weather continues; some rain chances on the horizon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another very nice day is ahead of us, this will likely be the warmest day we have seen in the last week or so. Sunny skies are expected, this time with some passing clouds that will be moving through. Highs will likely reach the low-90s across the ArkLaTex, it won’t be humid so despite it being warmer than usual it won’t be uncomfortable. The passing clouds are part of the cold front that will be moving in tomorrow. Lows tonight will stay warmer, low-60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Warmer tomorrow before a cooler weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The beautiful weather continues, good thing about this pattern is that it has just been pleasant to be outside for any length of time. The bad thing? It’s really dry and will likely contribute to worsening drought conditions. Anyway, sunny and lovely today with highs right near average in the mid-80s. Tonight will be clear and slightly chilly with lows in the mid-50s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
ktalnews.com

Southern Trace offering 5k reward for info on clubhouse fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport is offering a reward for information that leads to determining the cause of a fire that damaged the clubhouse in September. When firefighters responded to the emergency call on Sept. 13, they found the clubhouse’s lower level filled...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Caribbean#Africa
KSLA

BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
SPRINGHILL, LA
q973radio.com

This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport

It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theforumnews.com

Fern Crossing at Bayou Pierre

Area history, topography and a passion for preservation at the forefront of planning. Work is underway to transform the former Haystack Apartments at the corner of East 70th Street and Fern Avenue into a luxury apartment community. is in Phase 1 of development. The $20 million renovation project by U.L....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

A Walk in Their Shoes; walk a mile against domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s GM, Sacha Purciful will be joining in the 5k run & walk against domestic violence. On Oct. 8, the A Walk in Their Shoes event will be held at the Stoner Skateboard Park at 8:30 a.m. Lead runners will be heading the charge to support victims of domestic violence. It is encouraged for anyone who has lost a loved one to domestic violence to come out to the event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Parish hosting expungement summit, resource fair

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is partnering up with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations to educate residents on how to get a misdemeanor record expunged from their records. The event will be held on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

