American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County

hellowoodlands.com
Arrow Child & Family Ministries Selected as Charity of Choice for Lamborghini Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday,...
hellowoodlands.com
All Ears Proudly Welcomes Five New Members to its Board of Directors
THE WOODLANDS, TX – All Ears! is a one-of-a-kind center in The Woodlands, TX committed to providing life-changing, specialized Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) Speech Intervention and education to children who are deaf/hard of hearing. The parents of All Ears! children have chosen LSL communication outcomes for their child.
hellowoodlands.com
Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Accepting Nominations for 2022 Tree Lighting “Lighting Luminary”
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Market Street – The Woodlands is looking for a special child or deserving family to flip the switch that will light the shopping, dining and entertainment destination’s 70-foot Christmas tree as part of its “Market Street in Lights” on Thursday, November 17.
hellowoodlands.com
Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas traffic impact information
The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids’ Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the important information and map below to plan ahead and avoid delays. Important Information and Reminders. To...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take...
hellowoodlands.com
Lone Star College to Hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a...
hellowoodlands.com
Modern Italian Concept North Italia Opens Doors in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, has officially opened its new Woodlands location at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
hellowoodlands.com
National Youth Theater Presents Totally 80s, The Musical and Narnia
THE WOODLANDS, TX – National Youth Theater (NYT) announces their upcoming productions of Totally 80s, The Musical and Narnia. Come journey back to the 80s and then enter the magical land of Narnia. Totally 80s, The Musical is a totally tubular comedy musical that follows a group of friends...
