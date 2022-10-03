ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County

By American Heart Association
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
All Ears Proudly Welcomes Five New Members to its Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, TX – All Ears! is a one-of-a-kind center in The Woodlands, TX committed to providing life-changing, specialized Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) Speech Intervention and education to children who are deaf/hard of hearing. The parents of All Ears! children have chosen LSL communication outcomes for their child.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas traffic impact information

The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids’ Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the important information and map below to plan ahead and avoid delays. Important Information and Reminders. To...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Lone Star College to Hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Modern Italian Concept North Italia Opens Doors in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, has officially opened its new Woodlands location at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
National Youth Theater Presents Totally 80s, The Musical and Narnia

THE WOODLANDS, TX – National Youth Theater (NYT) announces their upcoming productions of Totally 80s, The Musical and Narnia. Come journey back to the 80s and then enter the magical land of Narnia. Totally 80s, The Musical is a totally tubular comedy musical that follows a group of friends...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

