WEST ORANGE, NJ — The four candidates running for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council debated in a question-and-answer session on Sept. 28. Hosted at United Presbyterian Church, the debate was organized by the West Orange African Heritage Organization, United Asian Voices of West Orange and the West Orange Hispanic Foundation, and moderated by the League of Women Voters. Running for the council’s open seats are William Michael Barbee, Ron Charles, Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa. Questions were submitted by the audience and included the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion, local business support, and senior citizen services.

