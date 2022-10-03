Read full article on original website
West Orange TC candidates discuss redevelopment at debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The four candidates running for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council debated in a question-and-answer session on Sept. 28. Hosted at United Presbyterian Church, the debate was organized by the West Orange African Heritage Organization, United Asian Voices of West Orange and the West Orange Hispanic Foundation, and moderated by the League of Women Voters. Running for the council’s open seats are William Michael Barbee, Ron Charles, Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa. Questions were submitted by the audience and included the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion, local business support, and senior citizen services.
Irvington's Burgess is sworn in as state senator
IRVINGTON, NJ — Next stop, N.J. state Senate! Renee Burgess, who last month was president of the Irvington Town Council, is now New Jersey’s newest state senator. This makes her the first state senator to hail from Irvington. She was sworn into office on Sept. 29 to represent the 28th Legislative District, filling the seat vacated by longtime state Sen. Ronald L. Rice, who retired in August due to health concerns.
City approves Newark360 Master Plan
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Sept. 27 that the Newark Planning Board unanimously approved the Newark360 Master Plan, the blueprint that will shape the equitable physical development of Newark for the next 10 years. Rooted in the principles of creating a more equitable, healthy and resilient...
Bloomfield College grad named president of New Jersey Nursing Students
ELIZABETH, NJ — Lauren Bedell, a nursing student at Trinitas School of Nursing/RWJBH, was recently named president of New Jersey Nursing Students Inc. Bedell was elected unanimously by her peers in the NJNS for a term starting in July 2022 and running through February 2023. Made up of close...
West Orange residents compete at trivia night at the library
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library hosted a West Orange–themed trivia night on Thursday, Sept. 29, sponsored by a collaborative effort between the West Orange Woman’s Club and West Orange Senior Services. The contest featured 50 questions relating to town history and prepared by township historian Joseph Fagan, who emceed the event. The event, dubbed “So You Think You Know WO,” was attended by about 20 members of the community.
Community comes together for Nutley fall festival
NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley welcomed hundreds to its annual fall festival on Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, aka the Mud Hole, in Nutley. Adults, children and their pets enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon of camaraderie, music, fun and some of the best of the township’s vendors. The event was organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys winning streak
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Nutley and West Essex to extend its winning streak to four matches. Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had seven kills, Allie Harris had six kills, and Julia Roses had 20 assists and four digs in the 25-15, 25-20 home win over Nutley on Sept. 28.
Orange duo sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy football team this season
ORANGE, NJ — Orange residents Jaylen Ankrah-Jones and Kalvin Thomas are helping to pave the way toward success for a young Montclair Kimberley Academy football team that enters the Saturday, Oct. 8, Metropolitan Independent Football League contest at Horace Mann (N.Y.) with a 3-2 record. Ankrah-Jones, a junior wide...
Columbia HS girls soccer team shows strong progress
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals to lead the Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 4-2 win over Belleville on Sept. 29. Evie Campbell and Riley Rucker each had a goal. Josie Brophy made four saves and Julia Hartley made...
Irvington HS girls tennis team clinches division title
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls tennis team, under first-year head coach Wikenson Jean-Pierre, clinched the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title this season. The Lady Blue Knights had a 6-4 overall record, 5-0 in the division, through Sept. 27. One of the wins came in the...
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team blanks Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Verona, 2-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at George Washington Field. Junior Grace Petretti scored in the third quarter on an assist by junior Amanda Woertz, and sophomore Emily Stapleford scored on an assist by junior Natalie Shaw in the fourth quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Feryal Haider made two saves.
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team notches solid victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Newark East Side and Mount St. Dominic Academy to improve to 4-4-1 on the season. Senior Ava Kotronis scored two goals and added one assist, and sophomore Katie Powers had one goal in the 3-1 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 27. Sophomores Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Olivia Gist made seven saves.
Glen Ridge HS football team gears up for home game vs. Newark Collegiate Academy
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon at Hurrell Field. The Ridgers lost at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 40-6, on Saturday, Oct. 1, to move to a 1-3 record. Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and...
