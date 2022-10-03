ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after heart attack on flight to Heathrow Airport

A woman has died after suffering a heart attack on board a flight to Heathrow Airport. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said that they were called just after 6.30am on Wednesday to reports of an ill passenger. “We were called to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest on board a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal,” a spokesperson said. “We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”The woman was on a United Airlines flight from Houston in the United States to...
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming

An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
London Marathon runner dies after collapsing during race

A London Marathon runner has died after collapsing during the race.The 36-year-old man died in hospital after Sunday’s event. He collapsed about three miles before finishing the 26.2-mile race that stretched from southeast to central London.He is the 13th runner to have died during the London Marathon since the annual event started to be held in 1981.Further details of his identity will not be released as his family has requested privacy.In a statement, the organisers of the marathon said: “With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2022 TCS London Marathon.“A 36-year-old man from South...
Woman Dies Mid-Flight After Suffering Heart Attack While Traveling from Houston to London

The woman, who has not been identified, was met by emergency healthcare professionals when the plane landed A woman died of an apparent heart attack while flying from Houston to London Wednesday, authorities confirm. The passenger was flying on a United Airlines flight when she went into cardiac arrest. She was aboard Flight 880, which took off from Houston at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and landed around 7:40 a.m. local time at London's Heathrow Airport, according to flight-tracking data.  "We were called at 6:33 a.m. today to reports of a passenger...
Dad to run London Marathon with eight weeks training for ill son

The father of a baby with a rare condition is to run the London Marathon after just eight weeks of training. Ross Jeavons' son Corey, aged 7 months, has a condition which means his oesophagus and stomach were not connected and could not swallow. Charity TOFS, which supports children with...
Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
Tate Modern: Boy thrown from 10th floor making progress

A young boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery has shown "clear improvement" in his sight, his family has said. The child, then aged six, suffered multiple injuries when he was attacked by Jonty Bravery in August 2019. Bravery, who has autism, lived...
Yalemzerf Yehualaw Makes History as Youngest Woman to Win London Marathon Despite "Painful" Fall

After tripping over an inconspicuous speed bump midrace, the odds were not looking good for Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw at the London Marathon this Sunday. The stumble not only left her hurting but also cost the 23-year-old precious time, leaving her about 25 meters behind the rest of her competitors (per the Guardian's estimate) — and she still had six long miles ahead of her. Yet, in a major comeback, Yehualaw still managed to cross the finish line first, officially becoming the youngest woman to win the London Marathon. Yehualaw ended up finishing the race in two hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, setting a new Ethiopian record, as well as the fastest debut time in the history of the women's race. (FTR, that breaks down to 5:15/mile.)
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
Woman dies falling overboard from yacht off Isle of Wight coast

A woman has died after falling overboard from a yacht, with two others given medical treatment.A body was pulled from the water off the coast of the Isle of Wight over the weekend, authorities said. It belonged to a woman in her 40s.Attempts were made to resuscitate her on land but were unsuccessful. Two others who were onboard the boat were treated by medics, while another was taken to shore. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukAuthorities have opened an investigation into the incident near Cowes, a northern seaport town on the island, on Saturday.A Hampshire Police spokesperson...
Train strikes: Wales rail passengers face four days of disruption

Rail passengers face four days of disruption as workers go on strike over pay. Timetable changes will be in place from Wednesday to Sunday, with no Great Western Railway (GWR) services leaving south Wales for England on Wednesday. A spokesman for GWR called the strikes "a distraction" from talks and...
