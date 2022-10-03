NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.

