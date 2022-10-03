Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away July 27, 2022. Surviving are two daughters, Anne Domurat and her husband Robert of Mystic, and Kari Hjerpe of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Melinda, Benjamin and Christopher Domurat, Julian H. Currents PhD, and Maxwell Schroeder; several nieces and nephews.
New Britain Herald
Gerard Rosa
Gerard Rosa, 89, beloved husband of Linda Laurent, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in West Hartford. Born in Waterbury, son of the late Gerard and Lucy (Pilla) Rosa, he resided in the greater Hartford area for most of his adult life. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Yale University, with a two-year hiatus for service in the US Army.
New Britain Herald
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher Andino, 30, 342 Washington St., New Britian, second-degree breach of peace. Antonio Shyquan Squirewell, 31, 79 Hope Cir., Windsor, interfere w/ officer/resisting, improper parking, ill opn mv under suspension. Kathleen Mikayla DePaolis, 18, 62 Fairview St. Flr. 1, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, improper turns, failure to display lights, operate/parks...
New Britain Herald
Saint Joseph Pantry in New Britain celebrates expansion, continues to serve residents with community's help
NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, interfere w/ officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, violation of probation. Doryan L. Baldwin, 39, 3512 Bayview Ave. Apt. Q, Brooklyn, NY, first-degree criminal trespass, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Tricia Jakubowicz, 42, 201...
New Britain Herald
Newington's Scarecrow Contest returning after two-year hiatus
NEWINGTON – For the first time in several years, the town’s campus will be decorated with colorful and creative creatures this October. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Scarecrow Contest is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic and construction on the new Town Hall.
New Britain Herald
Political action committee formed to protect Berlin Visiting Nursing Association from closure
BERLIN – A political action committee has formed to protect the Berlin Visiting Nurses Association from possible closure. This comes after the Berlin Town Council approved several questions to appear on the Nov. 8 ballots to amend the Town’s Charter. The question in dispute, if approved, would allow the town to change VNA operations via ordinance.
New Britain Herald
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
New Britain Herald
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man convicted in 2015 robbery spree charged with violating probation again
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man convicted in connection with a 2015 robbery and car theft spree has been charged with violating his probation again. Marcus Collins, 31, has denied the most recent violation allegations after previously admitting to the first count of violation of probation. According to judicial...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man nearly collided with state trooper, eluded police
A New Britain man was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop after nearly striking a state trooper. State police on Tuesday said Christopher Nunez, 32, of 277 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested a day earlier on charges of engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn or stop signaling.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
New Britain Herald
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
New Britain Herald
Friends of Berlin-Peck Library hosting bag sale to support programs
BERLIN – Books and other media will be sold by the bagful at an upcoming event. The Friends of the Berlin-Peck Memorial Library announced they will be hosting a $5/Bag Sale. Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The event will take place in their storeroom in the Berlin Community Center, located below the library, at 230 Kensington Rd.
New Britain Herald
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
New Britain Herald
Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District’s annual Halloween Trick or Treat Safe Zone returns this month. After a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, downtown New Britain will be filled with the rustle and bustle of little trick-or-treaters looking for goodies on Halloween night, October 31.
