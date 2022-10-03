Asheville police: Driver in Patton Avenue crash dies days after wife

ASHEVILLE - The driver in a Sept. 30 crash on Patton Avenue has died.

Robert Gantt, 87, succumbed to his injuries early on the morning of Oct. 1 at the hospital, police say. His wife, Julia Gantt, died on Sept. 30 at the crash scene. She was 84.

Police say that Robert Gantt was driving west on Patton Avenue when his car "crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford van," near New Leicester Highway. The car crossed over "for reasons unknown at this time," a Sept. 30 news release said.

The driver of the other vehicle and its occupants were uninjured.

The Gantts were from Asheville, according to public records.

Their shared obituary says that Robert Gantt was a native and lifelong resident of Western North Carolina who served in the North Carolina National Guard and worked for "many years" at The Community Store in Canton. Julia Gantt was an Alabama native who lived in WNC for 66 years.

Both were retired from Golden Ray Food Services, the obituary says. They were longtime members of Victory Baptist Church, where they started a food program for the homebound and older people, it says.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, APD spokesperson Bill Davis said.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

