ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville police: Driver in Patton Avenue crash dies days after wife

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gy6z_0iKRoGG200

ASHEVILLE - The driver in a Sept. 30 crash on Patton Avenue has died.

Robert Gantt, 87, succumbed to his injuries early on the morning of Oct. 1 at the hospital, police say. His wife, Julia Gantt, died on Sept. 30 at the crash scene. She was 84.

Police say that Robert Gantt was driving west on Patton Avenue when his car "crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford van," near New Leicester Highway. The car crossed over "for reasons unknown at this time," a Sept. 30 news release said.

Previous news: Asheville police investigating fatal crash on Patton Avenue

More: NC medical examiner: Franklin firefighter drowned at Nantahala National Forest waterfall

The driver of the other vehicle and its occupants were uninjured.

The Gantts were from Asheville, according to public records.

Their shared obituary says that Robert Gantt was a native and lifelong resident of Western North Carolina who served in the North Carolina National Guard and worked for "many years" at The Community Store in Canton. Julia Gantt was an Alabama native who lived in WNC for 66 years.

Both were retired from Golden Ray Food Services, the obituary says. They were longtime members of Victory Baptist Church, where they started a food program for the homebound and older people, it says.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, APD spokesperson Bill Davis said.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville police: Driver in Patton Avenue crash dies days after wife

Comments / 3

Morris Baker
3d ago

I knew them both for years and Bobby’s dad. They were both great people , God fearing true Christians. They will walk into heaven at the same time. RIP

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Canton, NC
Asheville, NC
Accidents
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Asheville, NC
Obituaries
WYFF4.com

Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Police#Traffic Accident#Nantahala National Forest#The Community Store#Golden Ray Food Services#Victory Baptist Church
my40.tv

Convicted Asheville kidnapper, linked to at least 3 similar cases, sentenced to prison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County woman indicted on federal threat, kidnapping charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Haywood County woman on 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping after she was accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies in early morning crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday. The coroner said Martavius Smith, 28, crashed along Camelot Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m. The Spartanburg Police Department and Fire Department...
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Asheville police ask public for help locating man last seen in September

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, in the area of State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville, police say. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his family is concerned for his welfare.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy