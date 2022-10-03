ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee nonprofit leader Renata Soto named to White House Hispanic advisory commission

By Staff reports
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Renata Soto is the founder of Mosaic Changemakers. She co-founded and is a past executive director of Conexión Américas.

Staff reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBl7v_0iKRo9AC00

Renata Soto, a longtime nonprofit leader and innovator, is the sole Tennessean to be appointed to a White House commission to advise the Biden Administration on equity and opportunity for U.S. Latinos.

The Biden administration on Friday announced its intent to appoint 21 people, including Soto, to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

The role of the commission is to "provide advice to the President through the Secretary on matters pertaining to educational equity and economic opportunity for the Hispanic and Latino community."

Soto is the co-founder and former executive director of Conexión Américas, a nonprofit serving Latino families and which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

She is the founder of Mosaic Changemakers, an organization that develops people of color as leaders in the South.

Soto, who is originally from Costa Rica, was also a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

On Friday, she tweeted: "I’m ready for the opportunity to serve my community, country and ⁦⁦⁦@POTUS⁩ My pledge and pursuit: to represent the ambition and excellence of Latinos in the US This appointment speaks la verdad: the experiences of Latinos in the South matter."

Soto previously served as board chair of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, which is the largest Latino civil rights advocacy organization in the U.S.

Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS, tweeted: "Kudos to @POTUS for naming such a stellar and accomplished group of Latino and Latina leaders to the @WhiteHouseHPI Commission including Nashville community icon and @WeAreUnidosUS former Board Chair @RenataSotoTN!"

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Below find the full list of appointees:

  • Jules Buenabenta, Chair
  • Ana Marie Argilagos
  • Noel Candelaria
  • Anna María Chávez
  • Evelyn DeJesus
  • Ana María García Blanco
  • Olivia C. Irlando
  • Leah Beth Katz-Hernandez
  • Regina Montoya
  • Enrique G. Murillo, Jr.
  • Pedro Antonio Noguera
  • Amanda Renteria
  • Maria Angela Reyes
  • Cristóbal Rodríguez
  • Havidán Rodríguez
  • Teresa Leyba Ruiz
  • Renata Soto
  • Juliana Urtubey
  • Cid D. Wilson
  • Magda N. Yrizarry
  • Andrea Zayas

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

Renata Soto named to presidential commission on Hispanic success

Good morning, familia: Among the qualities shared by effective leaders are humility, empathy and self-awareness. This sounds like an easy combination, but it requires listening, discipline and intentionality. I have felt blessed to have encountered several such leaders in Tennessee during my eight years here, among them Renata Soto, the co-founder and former executive...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanics#Ne White House#Crist#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Mosaic Changemakers#The Biden Administration#U S Latinos#Harvard University#Latino Tennessee Voices#Potus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
TheStreet

These Are the Cheapest States to Buy A House

While the primary principle of making money through real estate is always location, shopping for a primary home is a lot easier if one lives in certain states and cities. Even putting aside differences in salaries between certain popular coastal cities and the rest of the country, many pockets of the country have home prices that are fairly proportional to what an average earner would need to shell out to afford a standard home.
REAL ESTATE
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Vox

Two Republican judges just let Texas seize control of Twitter and Facebook

An especially right-wing panel of the already conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down an astonishing opinion on Friday, effectively holding that the state of Texas may seize control of content moderation at major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The mere...
TEXAS STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy