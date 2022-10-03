Tennessee nonprofit leader Renata Soto named to White House Hispanic advisory commission

Renata Soto is the founder of Mosaic Changemakers. She co-founded and is a past executive director of Conexión Américas.

Renata Soto, a longtime nonprofit leader and innovator, is the sole Tennessean to be appointed to a White House commission to advise the Biden Administration on equity and opportunity for U.S. Latinos.

The Biden administration on Friday announced its intent to appoint 21 people, including Soto, to the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

The role of the commission is to "provide advice to the President through the Secretary on matters pertaining to educational equity and economic opportunity for the Hispanic and Latino community."

Soto is the co-founder and former executive director of Conexión Américas, a nonprofit serving Latino families and which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

She is the founder of Mosaic Changemakers, an organization that develops people of color as leaders in the South.

Soto, who is originally from Costa Rica, was also a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative.

On Friday, she tweeted: "I’m ready for the opportunity to serve my community, country and ⁦⁦⁦@POTUS⁩ My pledge and pursuit: to represent the ambition and excellence of Latinos in the US This appointment speaks la verdad: the experiences of Latinos in the South matter."

Soto previously served as board chair of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, which is the largest Latino civil rights advocacy organization in the U.S.

Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS, tweeted: "Kudos to @POTUS for naming such a stellar and accomplished group of Latino and Latina leaders to the @WhiteHouseHPI Commission including Nashville community icon and @WeAreUnidosUS former Board Chair @RenataSotoTN!"

