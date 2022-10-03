Florida State coach Mike Norvell wants to see 'ownership' after sloppy Wake Forest game

When Florida State football coach Mike Norvell reviewed the film from his team’s loss to Wake Forest last Saturday, he felt his initial takeaways held true.

The offense stalling after committing penalties and miscues. The defense staying on the field too long after giving up several third- and fourth-down conversions. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald continuing to struggle.

And the team, overall, pressing in certain moments.

How sloppy the Seminoles played in their 31-21 loss to the Demon Deacons still stood out to Norvell. He knows how much their self-inflicted errors were magnified in a game that afforded them only 11 offensive possessions.

And he knows they could have won.

“It physically makes me sick when we come up short,” Norvell said in his weekly press conference Monday. “For us to have the lessons that were learned there Saturday afternoon, we've got to apply the lessons. And we've got to go get better.”

And get better quickly.

FSU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) continues its tough three-game gauntlet when traveling to play No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday (TV: ACC Network).

After facing the Wolfpack, the Seminoles will complete their toughest stretch of the season with a home game against No. 5 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday (TV: ABC). The Tigers are at the top of the ACC standings after defeating Wake Forest (51-45 in double overtime) and NC State (30-20) the last couple weeks.

To avoid starting 0-3 in October, Norvell understands that his team will have to play cleaner football and show the correct approach.

“I want to see ownership from myself, from coaches, from players,” Norvell said. “What are the things that contributed to that? It all falls on me, everything that we do within the program. So you have to be able to self-reflect on all things that occurred up to this point.

“Why did we not go out there and be able to capitalize on the moment, on the opportunity that we have?”

Not since 2016 has FSU defeated NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium. And even when the Seminoles were rolling last season and finished 5-3, they suffered their biggest loss during that stretch to the Wolfpack in 28-14 fashion.

It won’t be easy. But Norvell said he is encouraged with how his players have responded to their first loss.

“I did like the mindset of the work yesterday,” Norvell said. “Guys came into the weight room. They got after it. They pushed hard. We went out to the practice field after our meetings. There was a definite sense of urgency.”

Closer look at NC State

NC State quarterback Devin Leary played a major role in its victory over FSU last season.

The 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist completed 21 of 32 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. And three of those four passing touchdowns went for at least 43 yards.

The arm strength Leary showed on those throws – and really ever since – is part of the reason why he is widely considered to be a high future NFL Draft pick. And it’s part of the reason why he was voted as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year in July.

So far this season, though, Leary has struggled relative to expectations. He ranks No. 80 nationally in passing efficiency (133.9) after finishing No. 19 (157.0) last season. Whether Leary will return to form against the Seminoles will be worth monitoring.

“He’s got an extremely strong arm,” FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “He is really comfortable in the offense. But just his arm strength in the pocket is really impressive. That ball comes out really fast and on a line.

“He can make field throws. He’s got a real command of it. He’s got a comfortability with some of those wide outs that he has been playing with.”

The Wolfpack defense could challenge the Seminoles even more than Leary. They are among the best defensive teams in most of the major statistical categories, including No. 9 in pass-efficiency defense (102.36 rating allowed on average), No. 15 in run defense (94.4 rushing yards allowed per game) and No. 19 in scoring defense (15.4 points allowed per game).

No team has produced a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver against NC State yet.

“The first thing you see is, they’ve got size,” said FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins about their defense. “Their D-tackles are all of 290 pounds, and they put three of them on the field. It’s really unique, because they’ve always got those three D-tackles right there. They do a good job of stopping the middle.

“And it’s hard to find those double teams to kind of create those double teams that you get in the scheme they play. They also do a good job of keeping everything in front of them. …

“They tackle well. Their guys come downhill really fast and hit you in the backfield. So we’ve got to make sure we are patient and understanding of what we are doing.”

Injury updates on Jared Verse and others

FSU played it safe with defensive end Jared Verse against Wake Forest.

Verse, who entered Saturday as a “game-time decision" with his left knee injury, received a limited workload. Despite playing just 23 snaps, Verse led the Seminoles with three pressures and recorded his fourth sack of the season.

Now he will look to be healthy enough to return to his normally featured role.

“I thought he came out well. He felt good yesterday,” Norvell said. “Just a little soreness after coming, just like anything, when you're off for a couple weeks dealing with an injury. But I expect him to have a good week in prep, continued rehab and hopefully be able to get even more out of him as we're moving forward.”

Two starters – defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and left tackle Robert Scott Jr. – continued to be sidelined against Wake Forest with lower right leg injuries. Lovett suffered his injury during the final drive against LSU on Sept. 4, while Scott went down at Louisville on Sept. 16.

Norvell said Lovett and backup tight end Jackson West, who was seen in crutches last Saturday, are expected to return at some point this season.

“With Rob, I'm hopeful. He was able to get a little bit of work yesterday,” Norvell said. “Hopeful that he will continue to progress this week.”

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, 8 p.m.; Carter-Finley Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

