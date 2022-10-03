ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Giants vs. Packers in London: TV, live stream, radio, odds and more for Week 5 matchup

By USA TODAY Atlantic Digital Team
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L54ap_0iKRo16O00

After facing a string of mediocre quarterbacks to start this season, the Giants will have to prepare for one of the league's all-time best in Week 5.

They will head across the pond to London on Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers and reigning back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Both teams enter at 3-1, which will make this contest the first such London game where both teams have winning records. However, the Giants face a lot of uncertainty following their win over the Bears, including the status of QB Daniel Jones.

While Green Bay is still working out some kinks offensively, it still ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per game. It certainly has the potential to score in bunches with Rodgers at the helm and one of the league's premier running back duos in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Big Blue will need to score some points to stay in their first London game since 2016. Here is everything you need to know for this year's international matchup:

When do the Giants play?

The Giants play the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How to watch or stream the Giants game

The game will be broadcast on NFL Network for television viewers.

It can be streamed on NFL Plus or most other major streaming services. Subscription fees apply.

How to listen to the Giants game on the radio

Fans looking to listen to the Giants radio broadcast can find it on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM in New York with Bob Papa, Carl Banks and Howard Cross.

What are the odds, spread for the Giants game?

According to Tipico sportsbook, the Giants open as a 7.5-point underdog against the Packers. The over/under opened at 41.5.

Giants vs. Packers all-time record

The Giants and Packers have met 54 times in the regular season, with Green Bay holding the advantage with a 29-23-2 record.

In eight postseason matchups, the Giants are 5-3. Of course, two of those wins came at Lambeau Field en route to the Giants' last two Super Bowl wins.

Complete coverage leading up to Giants vs. Packers

For subscribers:How Giants are changing the losing narrative by refusing to flinch amid chaos

Roster:Why a Giants' reunion with Landon Collins makes sense, and where he'd fit

The Bergen Record

