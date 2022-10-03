ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets will not see Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa for this Sunday's game

By Dave Rivera, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Jets.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.

The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday's game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday.

McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa's return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.

"Right now he's in the building," McDaniel said. "He's had a couple good days, but he's just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he's feeling 100 percent. I know he's going to be diligent with it."

The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.

Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Dolphins in 2020 and 2021 before the Eagles claimed him off waivers last October.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jets will not see Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa for this Sunday's game

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

2023 QB Ryan Browne commits to Purdue

One day after receiving an offer from Purdue, New Berlin (N.Y.) Milford Academy quarterback Ryan Browne has announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. Browne is unranked in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

ESPN Insider: Candidate to watch at Nebraska

When Nebraska fired Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers became the first program on the market for a new head coach. Since then, four other Power Five programs have fired coaches, bringing the total to five. There are a lot of reasons for moving on from a coach this early in the season. One of those reasons is to begin your public search for the next head coach at your program early.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

NC State vs. Florida State: PFF scorecard

This Saturday, a pair of ACC teams are seeking an important win. NC State (4-1 overall, 0-1 ACC) is hosting Florida State (4-1, 2-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m., and the game can be seen nationally on ACC Network where available. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), through five...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy