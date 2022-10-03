ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon voters can join Utah, other states in prohibiting slavery, involuntary servitude

By Dianne Lugo, Salem Statesman Journal
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M30or_0iKRno6p00

After near unanimous support in the Legislature sent Senate Joint Resolution 10 to the ballot, Oregon will join at least four other states in voting this November on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery and involuntary servitude.

If voters pass Measure 112, Section 34 of the Oregon Bill of Rights would be amended to prohibit slavery or involuntary servitude without exception.

The constitution currently reads: "There shall be neither slavery, nor involuntary servitude in the State, otherwise than as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted."

It is one of the most significant and least understood civil rights issues in Oregon and the United States, Craig Berkman told Oregon lawmakers during public hearings about the measure. Berkman is a former federal inmate and CEO of the Free at Last Coalition.

Midterms in Utah:

“The basic governing documents of the U.S. in 21 states continue to provide the legal justification for slavery,” Berkman said during testimony. “The time has come to bring an end to America’s original sin. It is time for our generation to help bring healing and reconciliation to Oregon and our nation.”

Dehumanizing legacy

The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery in the United States more than 150 years ago. But embedded in the text is an exception that allows people convicted of crimes to be subjected to involuntary servitude.

Similar language remains in state documents.

Colorado ended its own exception to slavery in 2018. Utah and Nebraska removed the language in 2020. On Juneteenth, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) introduced a proposal to revise the 13th Amendment and remove the punishment exception at a federal level.

Tacuma Jackson was sentenced to 34 years in prison by a non-unanimous jury at the age of 26. He was granted clemency by Gov. Kate Brown after 21 years.

Prison literacy:Many Oregon prisoners aren't being taught to read

While incarcerated, he was an executive member of the Uhuru Sasa Culture Club, a Black cultural club, in the Oregon State Penitentiary. He spoke to legislators during public hearings about the importance of changing the state constitution language.

Jackson said he has watched "important men and women in positions of power and prominence" advocate for "and sometime pass legislation meant to help people of color" while the word slavery remained present in the constitution.

"A person can't claim to be an advocate of equal rights, equal justice, no matter the party line, while this language is ever-present in our constitution," Jackson said. "My grandmother, my mother, my daughter can still see and feel the shackles. And even though I know we have a long journey ahead of us in rebuilding our trust and hope in a country we have come to love, removing this language begins a healing process that is long overdue.”

Anthony Pickens, president of the Uhuru SaSa Cultural Club, also submitted testimony. Now 38, Pickens has been incarcerated since he was 15.

"I spent more time in prison than I have a free person in society, so my perspective is first-hand while speaking on this issue," Pickens wrote.

The country has made a lot of progress on many levels but holds on to a language in its Constitution "that is out of date and downright degrading," he added. He wrote of his stepdaughter joining the effort to pass Measure 112:

What was gut-wrenching to me is when I had to explain this outdated language to my 11-year-old daughter, Jordynn Conner. In the America she is growing up in and knows, she could not bear hearing that the 13th Amendment and the Oregon constitution consider her stepfather a slave. Her words to me were, 'Daddy, you’re a human being, not a slave.' It was then that she was determined to fight for the language to be removed from Oregon’s constitution because she knew that no human should ever be considered a slave.

Educating Oregonians

Work to pass Measure 112 was spearheaded by Oregonians Against Slavery and Involuntary Servitude, which is made up of Willamette University alumni and incarcerated people. It has since ballooned to include the support of more than 100 different nonprofits and businesses.

Troy Ramsey joined the campaign to pass Measure 112 after the question was sent to voters during the legislative session. Ramsey was incarcerated for several years.

"I had known for a long time that it was still in the constitution, but a lot of people do not know," Ramsey said during an interview with the Statesman Journal.

He said he spends most of his day talking to everyone he meets about the measure, asking them if they are aware slavery and servitude are still in the state constitution.

The answer is overwhelmingly "No," he said.

"That's the sad part about this," Ramsey said. "They know it's in the United States Constitution, but they couldn't believe it's in the Oregon constitution."

Ramsey is optimistic Oregon voters will overwhelmingly support the amendment if they learn about the measure.

Campaign director for Measure 112 Angela Martin echoed Ramsey.

"This is something most folks weren't paying attention to but the moment that they're made aware they come around and say wholeheartedly, 'Yes, it's time that we update this document,'" Martin said.

No direct opposition to Measure 112 has emerged, although the Oregon Department of Corrections did submit written testimony to the Oregon Legislature expressing concerns about legal uncertainty that could be caused by the measure.

Specifically, they were concerned about conflict with removing the prison labor exception while keeping language in the constitution that requires work and training for inmates.

Section 1, Article 41 of the Oregon constitution requires the Department of Corrections to engage all inmates in work or on-the-job training programs.

State law does currently authorize compensation for inmates who work, although they are not typically paid anywhere close to the required minimum wage for someone who isn't incarcerated. According to a 2022 report from the American Civil Liberties Union, Oregon inmates are often compensated not with wages but with points they can then convert into a monthly monetary reward.

"The courts through litigation could determine that (adults in custody) must be treated similarly to state employees with respect to minimum wage and hour laws, and other benefits," wrote Rob Persson, assistant director for operations.

Courts in Colorado are currently navigating that same question. At least two lawsuits have been filed alleging that forced labor in the state violates the 2018 anti-slavery law. One lawsuit was dismissed in August while a class action lawsuit was filed in February.

A resolution introduced during the 2022 legislative session to let Oregon voters also decide on repealing the provision requiring inmates in corrections institutions to engage in full-time work or on-the-job training failed to pass the Legislature.

'Dixie' no more:Utah Legislature votes to change Dixie State University's name to Utah Tech

Measure 112 would add a line to the state constitution clarifying that courts, probation and parole agencies may continue to require convicted individuals to engage in alternatives to incarceration such as community service, education, counseling and treatment programs.

Ramsey said Measure 112 is only about changing the language, not about affecting the Oregon Department of Corrections.

"The only thing that it does is take the language out of the constitution. And it makes us stand with Colorado, Utah, Nebraska and hopefully Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont along the way," Ramsey said.

Dianne Lugo covers equity and social justice issues for the Statesman Journal. Reach her at dlugo@gannett.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

Comments / 8

My other hat is tinfoil
20h ago

Read the bill, this is restitution for breaking the law! Frankly bring back the chain gang looks reasonable with the state of affairs in Oregon!

Reply
3
Chuck Puke
23h ago

Stop. There is difference between slavery and paying your debt to society. You do the crime ...that's on you.

Reply(1)
5
Eye Demand!
1d ago

No. These are ex cons and cons who don’t want to do community service.

Reply
7
Related
ksl.com

KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren't going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly 1 in 5 reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Vermont State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Utah State
KDRV

Oregon Taxpayers Bill of Rights gets new push with Taxpayer Advocate

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Revenue is reminding people about rights they've had more than 30 years, " but many taxpayers just don’t know what their rights are." Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) today is launching a new effort before the 2023 tax season with Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate to remind Oregon taxpayers of their rights under the law.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working

Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Nikema Williams
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah rule allows practice of law without supervision of a lawyer

This story is sponsored by Utah State Bar. Resolving common legal problems is simpler and less costly since Utah's Supreme Court approved a rule allowing licensed paralegal practitioners to handle specific legal processes without the supervision of an attorney. About the program. While it's absolutely necessary in some cases to...
UTAH STATE
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon

There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Utah Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative
usustatesman.com

Utah’s state flag is getting a new look

*Audio clip is of USU U.S. institution professor David Munk. Utah’s century-old flag is getting an update. . In June, 5,307 potential designs for the new state flag were submitted to the Utah State Flag Task Force. The committee has now whittled it down to 20 entries. . All flag submissions...
UTAH STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
utahbusiness.com

How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wufe967.com

Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids

As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112

We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
SALEM, OR
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

1K+
Followers
936
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy