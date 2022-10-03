ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

By By Anthony Hennen | The Center Square
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hyNb_0iKRnlSe00

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone.

For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.

As a recent report from online cannabis market Leafly noted, “some municipalities are (inadvertently) supporting the illicit cannabis market” by opting out of approving dispensaries within their borders.

“Fears surrounding local cannabis stores may prompt elected officials to prohibit cannabis companies in their towns. But adults in every community already purchase and enjoy cannabis, legal or not,” Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott said in a press release. “The cities and counties that skip out on cannabis are essentially voting to keep their local illegal marijuana markets in business.”

Time is a factor as well: the report shows that the longer a state has had legal cannabis sales, the better it gets at reducing illicit sales. However, new states like Montana and New Mexico are already doing better than old states like California and Michigan, and there’s a clear correlation between more legal stores lowering the number of illegal sales.

Yet, while a new state like Montana has captured almost 80% of estimated legal sales in the state, New Jersey has only captured about 20% of the legal market since its program began in April 2022.

As Pennsylvania debates recreational marijuana, it can learn from New Jersey’s slow expansion of dispensaries.

With fewer options, and more municipalities opting out of the legal industry, marijuana users rely on the black market and the state loses more tax revenue. Without the growing of dispensaries across the commonwealth, illegal marijuana sales could remain illegal.

New Jersey cannabis businesses are optimistic about improvements, however.

“We think New Jersey will follow more the Colorado model,” said Edmund DeVeaux, president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, a trade association of cannabis-related businesses.

Colorado is estimated to have 99% of its cannabis market in legal sales since approving recreational marijuana in 2012.

DeVeaux emphasized the appeal of legal over illegal products.

“People were eager for the cannabis industry to take shape primarily because they were saying … we don’t want to support the illicit market,” DeVeaux said. “Adults don’t want to buy cannabis from just anybody. They want to be responsible, they want their product to be safe, and they don’t want to support people breaking the law.”

The popular support for legal marijuana sales could drive change.

The early struggles of licensing could also get better as the state learns from its mistakes and improves the management of its Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

“The approval process has taken longer than many people had either anticipated or desired,” DeVeaux said. He noted that the CRC, which reviews and approves license applications, is not yet fully staffed.

Well-intentioned rules, such as prioritizing licenses for businesses that are owned by women, minorities, veterans or are in economically disadvantaged areas, have also slowed more dispensaries from appearing. Businesses that have the capital already raised, or a storefront ready to open, have experienced delays.

DeVeaux noted that the CRC is staffing up and working hard, but the backlog of licensing will remain an issue to be addressed.

“It’s still not enough, we definitely need to see growth in the market with respect to awarding license holders in the new recreational adult-use market so that they can get up and running,” DeVeaux said. “Patience is a virtue. You’ve gotta be patient.”

While there has been bipartisan support in Pennsylvania for a recreational marijuana program, some federal laws still complicate the issue, though legislators are keen to capture the tax revenue that otherwise flows into the illicit market or neighboring states' legal markets.

Comments / 47

John Nixon
3d ago

When cannabis is legal, the only way there can be "illicit" cannabis is due to high prices caused by excessive regulation.

Reply
6
Harry S. Fowler
3d ago

Why does everyone expect any body to invest in these dispensaries when the federal government can come in, shut them down and take everything they own! It cost a half a million dollars just to get the permits to get started! Not many people have that much money to just lose it!

Reply
4
lostinplace1732
4d ago

I am a card holder and enjoy the rant I no longer have to break the law for my own mental health care

Reply(1)
8
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Unresolved gray areas in Pa. mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As millions of Pennsylvanians once again go to the polls this November, some key questions on mail ballots remain unsettled, opening the door for more legal action and public confusion after the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but to what extent. That’s the case for the leading candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
California, PA
State
Montana State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Sweeping fraud arrests in car title washing ring; 19 individuals, 13 businesses charged

Harrisburg, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing,” according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency. These individuals are accused of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Dispensaries#Linus Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund hits record high, Wolf says

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion. That's a big increase from when Wolf took...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Gothamist.com

New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania City Among Most Affordable Housing Markets in America

Housing costs are coming down a bit, largely because interest rates have been on the rise all year, but it’s still a pretty expensive time to purchase a home. If you’re looking to purchase a house, as it turns out, one Pennsylvania city has been ranked among the hottest housing markets in the U.S. The reason it’s so hot, according to the report, is because they are more affordable than many other areas of the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy