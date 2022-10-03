Gasoline soars to about $6 per gallon in Stanislaus County. Where to buy the cheapest gas?

Gasoline prices are hovering around $6 per gallon in the Modesto area, as the cost has risen more than 90 cents since a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

The average for Modesto was $5.97 per gallon Monday after the price surged 55.6 cents in the past week. The average price at the pump for local residents was $4.25 per gallon a year ago.

California’s average price for regular was higher than $6, well above the national average of $3.80, according to the American Automobile Association .

In general, a tight fuel supply and increased demand from motorists have driven up gasoline prices in the United States, the association said. But there are stark regional differences in price. California has seen the largest increase, as a half dozen refineries in the Golden State are undergoing maintenance, according to a AAA analysis.

Regular gasoline was available Monday for as low as $5.19 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 200 stations in Stanislaus County. Stations with the lowest prices were:

▪ One Stop, 5913 McHenry Ave., $5.19 per gallon.

▪ Circle K, 1600 W. Main St., Turlock, $5.19

▪ Arco, 2099 W. Orangeburg Ave., $5.59 cash.

▪ Arco, 3948 Sylvan Ave., $5.59 cash.

▪ Kwik Serv, 12505 Yosemite Blvd., $5.59 cash

▪ Grab N Go, 15051 Rogers Road, Patterson, $5.59

▪ Quick Stop, 1500 Crows Landing Road, $5.69

▪ Gas War, 5018 Yosemite Blvd., Empire, $5.75 cash.

▪ Arco, 2033 Standiford Ave., $5.79 cash

▪ Cruisers, 401 Ninth St., $5.79.

Arco charges 10 cents per gallon more for debit and credit card payments.