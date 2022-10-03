Domestic Violence Project planning awareness month activities

CANTON – Domestic Violence Project Inc. will host community events and activities throughout October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to raise awareness and honor those that have experienced domestic violence:

The Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off Monday at the Ken Weber Goodwill Community Campus.

Take Back the Night will be Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Canton’s Centennial Plaza, 330 Court Ave NW. The event will include community resources, a walk to honor victims, and keynote speaker Paula Walters. As president and founder of Standing Courageous, Inc., Paula Walters has been advocating for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault since 2015.

Domestic Violence Project, Inc. will share content on social media throughout October to educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. Visit Facebook @dvpiorg and Instagram @dvpistark.

Purchase and display a Domestic Violence Awareness yard sign ($20) by contacting ahuprich@dvpi.org or 330-445-2005.

Domestic Violence Project Inc. exists to support victims of domestic violence. Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for those affected by domestic violence. To get help, call DVPI’s 24-hour hotline at 330-453-SAFE (7233).