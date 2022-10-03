Read full article on original website
WMBF
Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody in connection to an overdose death in the Pee Dee, according to authorities. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Adam Keith Goff and 46-year-old Henry James Roller, both of McColl, were arrested Tuesday. Both arrests stem from a...
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
wpde.com
1 charge dismissed against Florence man in deadly hit & run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A charge of hit-and-run resulting in death of 26-year-old Kentrey Levar White-Long on Sept. 17 on Church Street near June Lane has been dismissed against 19-year-old Zae'Kwon Washington, according to public court records. The charge was dismissed last week. However, court records show Zae'Kwon Washington...
WMBF
Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month. The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI. The charges...
Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrests 43, seizes 950+ grams of drugs in September
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began […]
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman charged in toddler's fentanyl death pregnant again: Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — ABC 15 has learned of new information in the case of a Robeson County woman who is charged with the death of her 3-year-old child. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 32-year-old Ana Jones is five months pregnant. "According to our records, she’s five...
wfxb.com
Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges
A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
Sheriff’s Office charges two following death of 19 month-old child
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Rockingham individuals following the death of a 19 month-old child. On Sept. 24, 2022, a child was found unresponsive in a crib and was unable to be revived. Investigators charged Hali O’Neil Johnson, 28, of Rockingham, with one...
wpde.com
Heroin, fentanyl & guns seized during search warrant at Robeson Co. home
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A search warrant Monday at a home on Croom Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County led to the seizure of eight ounces of cocaine, 13.5 grams of cocaine base, seven grams of heroin, four grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of marijuana, according to a news release from the Maxton Police Dept.
WMBF
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Horry County Police officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told our sister station, WBTV, a member of the...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. mother charged after 3-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A mother has been charged after her three-year-old boy died from an overdose of fentanyl, according to a release from Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Ana L. Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse. On March...
wpde.com
2 men charged after 28-year-old Marlboro Co. man overdoses, dies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies have charged Adam Goff and Harry James Roller with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Michael Ward. Deputies said Ward died last month at a home in the McColl area of Marlboro County due to an overdose. Goff and Roller sold Ward...
wpde.com
Employee arrested after long-term care facility resident dies in Darlington Co.: Warrants
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a long-term care facility on Briarcliff Drive in the Darlington area to a deceased person on Sept. 21, according to a release from Major David Young with Darlington County Sheriff's Office. According to arrest warrants, Brian Anthony James, who was an...
Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
nrcolumbus.com
Arrest reports from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2
Arrest reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are public record after an individual is booked in the Columbus County Detention Center. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have a question about these reports, you may call The News Reporter and speak to Thomas Sherrill at 910-642-4104, ext. 2270.
WMBF
SLED: Man killed in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting pointed gun at deputy while in bed
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case has been closed in a deadly deputy-involved shooting case in Darlington County. WMBF News obtained the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigative report on the July 22 shooting through a Freedom of Information Act request. It states that in the early...
wpde.com
Welfare check on Chesterfield County man leads to death investigation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday night on Highway 9 in the Town of Chesterfield in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Eric Hewett. Hewett said they got a call to do a welfare check on a man and when they went inside...
WMBF
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
