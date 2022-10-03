A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO