Florence, SC

WBTW News13

Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 charge dismissed against Florence man in deadly hit & run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A charge of hit-and-run resulting in death of 26-year-old Kentrey Levar White-Long on Sept. 17 on Church Street near June Lane has been dismissed against 19-year-old Zae'Kwon Washington, according to public court records. The charge was dismissed last week. However, court records show Zae'Kwon Washington...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month. The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI. The charges...
FLORENCE, SC
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Washington State
wfxb.com

Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges

A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBTW News13

Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
nrcolumbus.com

Arrest reports from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2

Arrest reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are public record after an individual is booked in the Columbus County Detention Center. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have a question about these reports, you may call The News Reporter and speak to Thomas Sherrill at 910-642-4104, ext. 2270.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
ANDREWS, SC

