BOULDER, CO

CU Buffoons, a gender-inclusive a cappella community

The CU Buffoons, the oldest a cappella group at the University of Colorado Boulder, recently became gender-inclusive after nearly 60 years as an all-male group. The group now welcomes people of all gender identities who sing in the tenor and bass ranges. This shift came partially in response to their member, Blake Fields, coming out as a transgender woman last year.
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

CU Men’s Club Rugby team sees first loss of season, falling 41-5 to BYU

For their fourth match of the season on Friday, Sept. 31, the University of Colorado men’s club rugby team lost 41-5 against the #4 ranked BYU Cougars. Despite the disheartening loss, Colorado’s standing remains at 3-1 with a significant points margin in their favor. The Colorado rugby team...
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

CU sees increase in students studying abroad as pandemic worries wane

After a halt in travel and studying abroad due to COVID-19, many universities have reported an increase in study abroad participation this semester. Studying abroad is an opportunity to pursue part of college studies in a foreign country, including taking classes, completing an international internship or participating in a research project. The University of Colorado Boulder Education Abroad Department offers 400 study abroad programs in 70 countries, with many courses available that are not accessible at CU Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

CUSG calls on Board of Regents to ban concealed carry on campus

On Thursday night, Oct. 6, the University of Colorado Boulder Student Government’s (CUSG) Legislative Council unanimously approved a resolution that calls on the Board of Regents to reinstate a ban on the concealed carry of firearms on campus. “This [proposed ban] is a change that could save people’s lives,”...
BOULDER, CO

