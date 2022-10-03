After a halt in travel and studying abroad due to COVID-19, many universities have reported an increase in study abroad participation this semester. Studying abroad is an opportunity to pursue part of college studies in a foreign country, including taking classes, completing an international internship or participating in a research project. The University of Colorado Boulder Education Abroad Department offers 400 study abroad programs in 70 countries, with many courses available that are not accessible at CU Boulder.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO