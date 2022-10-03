Read full article on original website
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
wfmd.com
10_05_22 Patty Hurwitz Talks Pink Ribbon 5K on MNE
Patty Hurwitz, Founder of the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund joins Bob and Ryan to discuss the upcoming 5K race at Hood College.
WJLA
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive Looks Back On Her Eight Years In Office
She delivered her final State of the County Address Thurs. night. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner looked back on her eight years in office Thursday evening during the State of the County address. Speaking to an audience at the New Spires Arts Stages, Gardner recalled. that when...
royalexaminer.com
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
wfmd.com
Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
wfmd.com
Staff Member Hurt In Incident At Jefferson County, WV Elementary School
The School System says no children were harmed. Shenandoah Junction, WV (KM) A staff members at T.A. Lowery Elementary School in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia was taken to a hospital following an incident at the school on Tuesday. Jefferson County School System officials say the staff member was hurt after...
wypr.org
Olszewski, McDonough spar in the first, and perhaps last Baltimore County Executive forum
In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Democratic incumbent Johnny Olsewski said he will build on his success while his Republican challenger, former Delegate Pat McDonough is promising a scorched earth policy of litigation and firings to counter what he says is Baltimore County’s decline. The candidates made clear...
wfmd.com
10_07_22 Local GOP Plans Protest of Biden Hagerstown Visit
Washington County. MD GOP party is planning a protest outside the Volvo plant in Hagerstown just ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit. Chairman Jerry DeWolf joins Bob and Ryan on the Morning News Express. Also, Dave Serio, You Auto Know, joins the show to discuss offshore drilling restrictions.
Morgan Messenger
Air guard members recall plane crash on Fairview Drive 30 years ago
It has been 30 years since the C-130 airplane from the 167th Air National Guard crashed on Fairview Drive and killed all six crewmen on board. On October 7, 1992 the cargo plane took off from the Martinsburg airport about 9:12 a.m. and at 9:23 a.m. it struck the cross-country power lines at Spruce Pine Hollow in Hedgesville.
cnsmaryland.org
“Now the object is finding an outfit”
ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Del. Carmen Amedori says when she gets to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, one of the people she hopes to meet is Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during a protest.
wfmd.com
One Person Killed, Two Injured In Pedestrian Crash In Frederick
Police are continuing their investigation. Frederick, Md. (KM) One person was killed and two were injured following a pedestrian accident in Frederick Thursday afternoon. Police at around 4:30 PM, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place for a vehicle crash. Authorities say two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a motorcycle. The medics performed life-saving measurex on thet wo, but one of them were pronounced dead at the scene. That individual’s name is not being released at this time, police say.
foxbaltimore.com
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
Maryland police departments participate in Coffee with a Cop day
Police departments across the country are sharing a cup of joe with their communities for National Coffee with a Cop day.
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland
Planning stages began at Potomac Edison this week for a new high-voltage transmission substation at Quantum Loophole’s data center campus in Frederick, Maryland, to support the first phase of its development. The campus, known as ... Read More » The post Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
WBOC
Maryland MVA Expanding Birth Certificate Printing Service to Salisbury Branch
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue...
wfmd.com
Property Owners In Frederick County Can Applly For Creek ReLeaf Program
The county says it helps reverse deforestation. Frederick, Md (KM) The application process is open for the Creek ReLeaf Program in Frederick County. Property owners can have native trees planted on their lands, and maintained for a five-year period at no cost to them. The land is put into a conservation easement, and the landowner receives a payment based on 75% of the fair market value of the parcel where the trees are planted which is up to $9,000 an acre. The property owner still owns the land, and can still uses the easement as long the uses do not violate the terms of the easement.
wfmd.com
Red Cross Making Appeal For More Blood Donors
It says blood donations drop off in the fall. Frederick, Md (KM) The Red Cross is making an appeal for more blood donors. Blood donations tend to drop off during the fall, but the need is constant. “Because platelets only have a five-day shelf life, and whole blood only has a shelf life for just over 40 days, this is a need for us to make sure that we have full blood drives and people that are committed to an appointment keep that commitment,” says Curt Luthey, Executive Director of the Red Cross Chapter for Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties.
Comments / 0