fox5atlanta.com
Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills. Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession...
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old boy found safe in DeKalb County after police search apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department said a 7-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night has been found safe. Police said Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen at home by his mother on Oct. 6 near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain. Police announced at around 8:38...
Police say 7-year-old hit, killed when parents left her alone was epileptic, often woke up dazed
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say the hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old girl has left many officers in tears. The child’s parents now face charges even though the driver who hit her hasn’t been caught. A memorial for Keymoriona Williams remains along the road where she was...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Mom who lied to police among 5 new arrests in Arbor Place mall brawl
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five more people have been arrested after hundreds were involved in a massive fight at a Douglasville mall. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3. Social media video of...
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood. Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale. It’s unclear what led up to...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting
Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of hitting officers with car while avoiding arrest, leaving child behind
FORSYTH, Ga. - The Forsyth Police Department said two of its officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident. Police said Autumn Thomas drove away from officers trying to arrest her on Thursday, throwing one to the ground and hitting another with the front end of her car. Police said both officers, Sgt. David Asbell and Officer Dexter McCune, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, and they are both recovering at home.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb shooting
A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for hit and run driver that struck two people
A Good Samaritan was struck and killed while trying to help a driver who wrecked on I-75 in Clayton County. A second person who stopped, was also hit.
Man who was stabbed arrested after bizarre attack at Cobb storage unit
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say that an attack at a Cobb County storage unit couldn’t be crazier if you scripted it for a movie. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a storage facility on Cobb Parkway, where police were called out to reports of someone banging on storage units with a hammer.
fox5atlanta.com
51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say
SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County QuikTrip murder suspect will stay behind bars
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A twist in the case of a man accused of killing a beloved Gwinnett County coach. David Jarrad Booker was expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday, but his attorney withdrew the motion. Booker is accused of being involved in a violent July carjacking in...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
fox5atlanta.com
College Park shooting puts one person in hospital, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A College Park shooting sent one person to the hospital, police said. Clayton County officers said they received a call that someone was shot on East Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, officers found the victim and had them transported to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest woman they say stabbed man she met on dating app
A man was stabbed in his Midtown apartment complex after meeting a woman from a dating app. Police gave a warning for those using online dating sites.
'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Gwinnett mall was star high school football player, coach says
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in South Carolina in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said the suspect was caught at a QT gas station on Highway 76. He is currently being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said.
