Asheboro man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division began investigating on Sept. 28 when they were told about the statutory rape of a 12-year-old.Woman shot, killed by man due in court for sex offense at Mocksville apartment, sheriff’s office says
Detectives identified the suspect as Jorge Gonzalez Moreno Jr., 22, of Asheboro, and executed a search warrant at his home the same day.
After the search was concluded, Moreno was placed under arrest and charged with:
- two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult
- two counts of a statutory sex offense
- second-degree child exploitation
- disseminating harmful material to minors
Moreno is in the Davidson County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
