One Mississippi, Two Mississippi: An in-state Saturday SEC sweep

Commercial Dispatch
For Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett, Arkansas’s fearsome rushing scheme presents ‘quite the challenge’
On Monday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has “no fear” when it comes to blitzing and moving his defenders around the field. Arnett begs to differ. “I think Coach Pittman, he’s probably seen me on the sideline with my knees shaking...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Mississippi State remains home this week, while Ole Miss hits the road. The 23rd-ranked Bulldogs take on Arkansas at Davis Wade Stadium, while the No. 9 Rebels visit Vanderbilt. Here’s how to watch each game, plus our staff predictions for MSU and Ole Miss. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at...
Commercial Dispatch
Week 6 predictions: Mississippi State continues momentum; Ole Miss reaches 6-0
Last week was a good one for SEC football in the state and brought back memories of Mississippi mayhem in 2014. This week, Mississippi State is at home against an Arkansas team that slid out of the national rankings while the Bulldogs jumped in. Ole Miss is at Vanderbilt to...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer loses first match of season against South Carolina
STARKVILLE — Not even two minutes into Thursday night’s match, disaster struck for Mississippi State. Starting goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, having just set a new program record for most shutouts in a single season, went down after a collision in front of goal following a South Carolina cross. While...
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State
After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
Commercial Dispatch
As freshman Maggie Wadsworth goes, Mississippi State soccer goes
STARKVILLE — Forward Maggie Wadsworth, coming off a high school soccer career that earned her player of the year and all-American honors, decided to enroll early at Mississippi State this spring before her true freshman year began this fall. She was one of a few Bulldogs to join the...
Commercial Dispatch
Vanderbilt’s improved red zone efficiency crucial to offensive turnaround
OXFORD — Offensive turnarounds don’t usually happen overnight. At Vanderbilt, there were certainly some growing pains. In Year 1 under head coach Clark Lea, the Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC) averaged just under 16 points per game, third-lowest in the FBS. In 2022, Vanderbilt is scoring better than 34 points per game.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State offense takes a leap in the red zone
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers remembers the Bulldogs’ struggles in last season’s trip to Arkansas. MSU failed on one of its four trips to the red zone, settling for a field goal and missing it. The Bulldogs lost by three points, and that’s little coincidence....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman offers KJ Jefferson update, discusses possible contingency plan at QB vs. Mississippi State
After starting the season 3-0 and moving into the top 10 of the AP Poll, Arkansas has lost back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Alabama. And things won’t get any easier for the Razorbacks on Saturday, as they head to Starkville to face No. 23 Mississippi State. One of...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Starkville looks to right the ship as Tupelo comes to town
STARKVILLE — The 2022 season began about as well as anyone within the Starkville football program would have wanted it to: a 4-0 record, including three victories by 28 or more points. Riding the success of star quarterback Trey Petty, the Yellow Jackets were lapping opponents on the football...
Commercial Dispatch
Defense steps up as No. 9 EMCC downs Coahoma
SCOOBA — Late in the fourth quarter Thursday, with East Mississippi Community College leading by a score, visiting Coahoma Community College began marching down the field. Then the Tigers started going the wrong direction. EMCC’s defense pushed Coahoma (3-3, 1-2 MACCC North) out of the red zone and forced...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Rhys Plumlee, former Ole Miss QB, throws dazzling TD to extend UCF lead over SMU
John Rhys Plumlee has looked good for UCF in the second half of a rare, but welcome Wednesday night matchup between the Knights and SMU. The game was rescheduled following the impact of Hurricane Ian. Plumlee, a former Ole Miss quarterback and Ole Miss baseball outfielder, transferred to UCF at...
Commercial Dispatch
Area players, coaches named to Bernard Blackwell, Mississippi/Alabama all-star game rosters
The Mississippi Association of Coaches unveiled rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell Classic North/South All-Star games, including several players from the local area. Columbus, Starkville, West Point and Noxubee County will each have players or coaches representing them at the games in December. This year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW women’s soccer: Owls’ losing streak continues after second-half collapse against Toppers
The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team led 1-0 for about 50 minutes of its match against Blue Mountain College on Tuesday night. A perfectly timed through ball set up forward Adrianna Parsons to score and give her side the lead after 12 minutes of play, and there were more promising spells of possession to follow, but it all came apart swiftly and decisively.
Daily Mississippian
Fraternity fight amasses millions of views online as brawl breaks out in stands
Clad in navy blazers, khaki pants, red polo shirts and brown leather loafers, fraternity pledges traded punches as the Rebels and Wildcats traded touchdowns in a close 22-19 win for Ole Miss in the football game against the University of Kentucky on Sat., Oct. 1. Two groups of pledges from...
Commercial Dispatch
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permits: Sept. 18-Oct. 5
■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; electrical; Philip O’Nan. ■ Armstrong Gym; 303 Mckee St.; building; Jacob Forrester. ■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; renovation; Philip O’Nan. ■ Steve Robinson; 68 Natchez St.; addition; Owner. ■ Meredith Horn; 608 Greensboro St.; building; William M....
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
