Oxford, MS

One Mississippi, Two Mississippi: An in-state Saturday SEC sweep

By Parrish Alford/Northwest Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 4 days ago
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State

After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

As freshman Maggie Wadsworth goes, Mississippi State soccer goes

STARKVILLE — Forward Maggie Wadsworth, coming off a high school soccer career that earned her player of the year and all-American honors, decided to enroll early at Mississippi State this spring before her true freshman year began this fall. She was one of a few Bulldogs to join the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Will Rogers
Commercial Dispatch

Vanderbilt’s improved red zone efficiency crucial to offensive turnaround

OXFORD — Offensive turnarounds don’t usually happen overnight. At Vanderbilt, there were certainly some growing pains. In Year 1 under head coach Clark Lea, the Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC) averaged just under 16 points per game, third-lowest in the FBS. In 2022, Vanderbilt is scoring better than 34 points per game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Defense steps up as No. 9 EMCC downs Coahoma

SCOOBA — Late in the fourth quarter Thursday, with East Mississippi Community College leading by a score, visiting Coahoma Community College began marching down the field. Then the Tigers started going the wrong direction. EMCC’s defense pushed Coahoma (3-3, 1-2 MACCC North) out of the red zone and forced...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area players, coaches named to Bernard Blackwell, Mississippi/Alabama all-star game rosters

The Mississippi Association of Coaches unveiled rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell Classic North/South All-Star games, including several players from the local area. Columbus, Starkville, West Point and Noxubee County will each have players or coaches representing them at the games in December. This year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW women’s soccer: Owls’ losing streak continues after second-half collapse against Toppers

The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team led 1-0 for about 50 minutes of its match against Blue Mountain College on Tuesday night. A perfectly timed through ball set up forward Adrianna Parsons to score and give her side the lead after 12 minutes of play, and there were more promising spells of possession to follow, but it all came apart swiftly and decisively.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction

The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville building permits: Sept. 18-Oct. 5

■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; electrical; Philip O’Nan. ■ Armstrong Gym; 303 Mckee St.; building; Jacob Forrester. ■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; renovation; Philip O’Nan. ■ Steve Robinson; 68 Natchez St.; addition; Owner. ■ Meredith Horn; 608 Greensboro St.; building; William M....
STARKVILLE, MS
WREG

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS

