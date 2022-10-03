Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
swark.today
Arkansas SEC Baseball schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ baseball fans wanting to see them face Tennessee gets their wish with the new SEC schedule released today. A schedule was released recently that had errors in it including not having the Hogs face the Vols again after the two didn’t play last season. The schedule released earlier had two games that were included, but not scheduled to take place until 2024. But that was corrected with Tennessee coming to Fayetteville April 14-16.
swark.today
Hogs prepare for Mississippi State minus a quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas is preparing for No. 23 Mississippi State and the Hogs may have to play without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson was injured in the fourth quarter against Alabama suffering a head injury. When Jefferson exited on Saturday Sam Pittman went with Cade Fortin. But Malik Hornsby is also available and the two are both getting extensive work in practice this week. Center Ricky Stromberg feels the Hogs will have a good quarterback for him to snap to on Saturday.
swark.today
Razorbacks No. 21 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 21 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll of the season following a team victory in the Chile Pepper Festival held on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Tennessee shot up the polls to No. 15 following a runner-up team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
swark.today
Ben Shearer named SEC Freshman Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – Finishing fourth among collegians in the Chile Pepper Festival 8,000m race, and sixth overall, earned Razorback Ben Shearer the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week accolade. In producing a time of 23:49.0, Shearer posted the top time by a freshman in the SEC this season. Racing unattached...
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
Crawford County fires deputies in excessive force viral video
Two deputies seen using excessive force in a video out of Crawford County that went viral have been fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All corporate Tyson employees to relocate to Springdale
Tyson Foods announced it is relocating all its corporate employees to its Springdale headquarters beginning in phased portions next year.
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns
The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
Startup in Rogers brings in micro-warehousing
Loloft is a new concept offering physical space to store or handle products by creating a shared office space with private micro-warehouse units ranging in size from 150 square feet to 5,000 square feet, according to a press release.
KHBS
Crawford Co. Sheriff's Department investigating death of man found shot inside home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway into the death of Jerry Wiley, 76, after first responders were called to his home on Monday, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Crawford County first responders and deputies were called to a home on Sunny Slope Drive, near Kibler, for...
Comments / 0