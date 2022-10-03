Read full article on original website
Related
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no further, we've put together a collection of birthday ideas for adults.
Bay News 9
New fitness craze has locals jumping for joy
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long day at work Tammye Harris is buckled in and ready to fly. “I just like the movements and the freedom to do different things. It’s not going to hurt as long as you trust the bungee,” said Tammye Harris, a 65-year-old bungee fitness athlete.
Haunted Houses and Attractions to Visit this October
Everyone’s favorite spooky month is here and that means it’s time for the best Halloween...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
click orlando
Come Out With Pride Orlando returns with week of events
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the biggest LGBTQ events in Florida returns with a full week of activities culminating in a festival, parade and fireworks around Orlando’s Lake Eola. Come Out With Pride Orlando events start Sunday evening with a concert by the Orlando Gay Chorus at 7:30...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
City of Kissimmee October 2022 Events
City of Kissimmee October 2022 Events – Check out all the family fun coming to the City of Kissimmee this October 2022. From markets to Halloween and more, there is something for every family in Kissimmee. Click any of the buttons below to follow us for more news and...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Free Entry for Kids in Costume to Orlando Auto Museum
Free Entry for Kids in Costume to Orlando Auto Museum. Free Entry for Kids in Costume to Orlando Auto Museum – Every Batman needs a Batmobile. And what’s “the gang” without The Mystery Machine?. Click any of the buttons below to follow us for more news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
experiencekissimmee.com
Kissimmee Opening Information Following Hurricanes
Kissimmee Opening Information Following Hurricanes. In an effort to bring you the most up-to-date information regarding hurricane preparedness and post-storm openings, Experience Kissimmee works with the Florida Emergency Management services during the entire hurricane season. Your safety is top of mind in all that we do. Historically, Central Florida experiences...
playgroundmagazine.com
Central Florida’s Fall Festivals
Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 sq. ft. farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, painting workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, maze, family games and a farmers market. The Master Falconer will visit between 12–12:30 p.m., so guests will have an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.
Walt Disney World: After Hours are coming back
ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting in January 2023, Disney After Hours will be returning to Walt Disney World. It’s scheduled to kick off on Jan. 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Jan. 9 at Magic Kingdom. These tickets allow guests to stay for an extra three hours after...
mynews13.com
Central Florida families displaced by Hurricane Ian offered discounted room rates
ORLANDO, Fla. — With FEMA beginning to set up areas for displaced families across Central Florida, one hotel owner says he is trying to do his part to help where he can. So far nearly 200 hotel rooms across Central Florida are being occupied at hotels owned by the IHRMC Group, and company officials say the opportunity to do so will last at least for the next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date
UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
click orlando
‘All of our animals stayed:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a week following the severe flooding of Hurricane Ian, Gatorland is finally starting to see a little bit more dry land. The park, which happens to be dubbed the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” saw a monumental amount of water flood into the park, leaving many areas, including its front offices, dockside walkways, gift shop and parking lot, underwater.
Bay News 9
Hot Wheels exhibit coming to Orlando Science Center
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new exhibit that focuses on the evolution of the Hot Wheels and race cars is coming to the Orlando Science Center. Orlando Science Center is adding a Hot Wheels exhibit. Hot Wheels: Race to Win will be on display from Oct. 8 to Jan. 8,...
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
Successful Hawaiian and Filipino Food Truck to Open its First Brick-and-Mortar Location
The brick-and-mortar location will be adding extra Filipino and Hawaiian offerings such as turon, a banana-based Filipino dessert, and loco moco, a meat-based Hawaiian staple.
disneytips.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Disney Park “Ritual Behavior” Disappear
Hurricane Ian left a significant impact on Florida as it tore through the Sunshine State at the end of September 2022. Walt Disney World Resort closed its Park gates as the storm drifted through Orlando. While damage was reported at Universal Orland Resort and surrounding areas, despite some flooding Disney’s damage seemed minimal… except for one Disney Park “ritual behavior” disappearing.
Comments / 0