Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with explosive-packed drones and reportedly fires top military commander
Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ target city in south-eastern Ukraine; commander of eastern military district sacked according to reports
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
US believes elements within Ukraine’s government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN. The US was not aware of the plan beforehand, according to the sources,...
Biden offers stark ‘Armageddon’ warning on the dangers of Putin’s nuclear threats
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in...
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body has voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia’s rights record at home. The 47-member Human Rights Council passed the proposal on a 17-6 vote, with 24 abstentions on Friday. Shortly before the vote in Geneva, Russian human rights group Memorial was named a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. The proposal for a “special rapporteur” to keep tabs on rights violations in Russia was presented last week by all European Union member countries except Hungary. Arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech have worsened in Russia during the war in Ukraine.
Why the Saudis and Emiratis back Russia’s call for oil production cuts
Why are America’s longtime allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting Russia by agreeing with it to cut oil production in the OPEC+ format? The U.S. and other Western governments have asked the Saudis and Emiratis — the only OPEC oil producers believed to have spare capacity — to increase their oil…
Yacht owned by sanctioned Russian tycoon docks in Hong Kong
HONG KONG (AP) — A superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen. The megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon after travelling for over a week from Vladivostok, Russia, its last port of call. Mordashov is one of Russia’s richest billionaires and the main shareholder of Severstal, Russia’s largest steel company. He was sanctioned in February after Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. and European authorities have seized over a dozen yachts belonging to sanctioned Russian tycoons to prevent them from sailing to other ports unaffected by sanctions.
Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents
Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Saturday marks Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 100th day in office. He has inherited daunting problems at home, including a coronavirus pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, and longstanding poverty. But one of his main foreign policy focuses since he took office June 30 has been rekindling U.S.-Philippines relations. Marcos Jr. is the namesake son of the dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising amid widespread human rights atrocities and plunder. Given U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile advocacy for democracy and human rights, more than a few have been surprised over the goodwill that has unfolded between the leaders in recent months.
White House says no change in nuclear posture after Biden ‘armageddon’ remark
The White House has not seen any new intelligence to indicate there is an imminent threat of Russia using nuclear weapons, even as President Biden warned that the rhetoric coming from Moscow put the world at its greatest nuclear risk since the Cuban Missile Crisis. “We have not seen any reason to adjust our own…
House GOP amps up talk about impeaching Biden’s border chief, posing a test for McCarthy
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be swiftly confronted in a Republican majority with a politically dicey proposition gaining steam within his conference: Launching impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden’s top official in charge of the southern border. Senior Republicans and a number of McCarthy allies are signaling little...
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. Friday’s order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to end a yearslong battle over the safety of EU citizens data that tech companies store in the U.S. The order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering to “validated intelligence priorities” and will create an independent court to review complaints. It’s now up to the 27-member EU to assess.
Malaysian wildlife traffickers hit with US sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is targeting a Malaysian wildlife trafficker and his transnational criminal organization for financial sanctions related to the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens. The Treasury Departments says Teo Boon Ching engages in the “cruel trafficking of endangered and threatened wildlife and the products of brutal poaching.” It says Ching specializes in the transportation of rhino horn, ivory, and pangolins — also known as scaly anteaters — from Africa, using routes through Malaysia and Laos to consumers in Vietnam and China.
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, but authorities in Belarus are scorning the move. The peace prize this year went to Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the prize ”pays homage to unwavering defenders of human rights in Europe.” Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the award was “recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of (Belarus).” But authorities in Belarus called the award so “politicized,” that “Alfred Nobel got tired of turning in his grave.”
House Democrats want to reduce Middle East troops after OPEC decision to cut oil production
Democrats question the U.S. commitment to Middle East defense after OPEC+ decided to cut oil production, putting inflationary concerns back in play.
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred 36 people. At least 24 of the dead were children, mostly preschoolers. The grisly gun and knife attack a day earlier was the deadliest mass killing in Thailand’s history, leaving virtually no family untouched in Uthai Sawan, a small rural community nestled among rice paddies and palms. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose wife was a teacher at the Young Children’s Development Center and was due to give birth this month. Across the country, flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead, while at the site of the attack, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from Laos, a stream of people, including Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left flowers. The wall outside the small, one-story day care center was lined with bouquets of white roses and carnations, along with juice boxes, bags of corn chips and a stuffed animal.
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded...
US approves sale of advanced missiles to Gulf ally Kuwait
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $3 billion sale of advanced medium-range missiles to Kuwait to help the tiny Gulf country defend itself. The State Department notified Congress on Thursday of the planned sale, which comes amid heightened tensions in the region that many blame on Iranian proxies notably in Kuwait’s northern neighbor of Iraq. The package includes 63 medium range air-to-air missiles, 63 extended-range surface-to-air missiles and 63 tactical missiles along with associated equipment like radar and communications systems. The administration said the sale would support U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives while bolstering Kuwait’s defense capabilities.
Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumored to have at least 2 more
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children or relationships.
