Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
cleveland19.com
Huron County motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect arrested after manhunt
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle after being rear-ended in a hit-skip crash on SR-61 near SR-601 around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to OSHP. Officials said that Chad Holbrook, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR-61 when he rear-ended Benjamin Curtis...
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
Drug unit investigates after man found dead in his home: Mayfield Police Blotter
A man, 46, was found dead in his home by his brother Sept. 30. The body was released to the coroner’s office and the drug enforcement unit responded to investigate because narcotics were located at the home. Suspicious person: Beta Drive. A Holiday Inn employee reported at 3:45 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk
NORWALK, Ohio — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk on Wednesday night, resulting in what's being called an "extensive manhunt." Authorities say it was around 8:39 p.m. when Chad Holbrook of Norwalk was driving a...
Two instances of child enticement reported in two days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
sent-trib.com
Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault
A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
cleveland19.com
Bags of methamphetamine, fentanyl found during traffic stop in Portage County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies with a specialized crime enforcement unit from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office helped confiscate a variety of drugs during an Oct. 4 traffic stop in Ravenna. Investigators said a driver, who was not publicly identified, was initially pulled over for misdemeanor traffic violations near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Couple Arrested at Cedar Point for Act of Public Indecency
Some people just can't keep their hands off each other. Last Friday, September 30th, 2022, a couple was arrested at Cedar Point after allegedly being caught doing something naughty. A 17-year-old park visitor spotted the couple doing something out of the ordinary and filmed it to show the police. The...
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
DUI charge: Councilman was three times over the limit
Seven Hills Councilperson-At-Large John R. Kulju told police he had "a lot" to drink the morning he was arrested and charged with drunk driving and crashing through mailboxes with his car. Seven Hills police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the 7500 block of McCreary Road, on a report of a vehicle that had struck two mailboxes in the area and narrowly missed a resident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
Life sentence for Ohio murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors
The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
TikTok Challenge leads to stolen Kia: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 12, a Knollwood Drive resident called police after discovering that their Kia Rio had been stolen from the parking lot. Kia thefts have become commonplace due to a social media TikTok Challenge. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft and drugs: West Ridgewood Drive. On Sept. 9,...
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
cleveland19.com
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street at 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon during a funeral procession. APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected. Both children were taken to...
Ex-Kirtland police chief, accused of harassment and ‘habitual drunkenness,’ sues city over firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The former Kirtland police chief, fired last year over accusations of “habitual drunkenness” and making sexist, homophobic and racist comments, sued the city and about a dozen city officials on Tuesday. Ex-Police Chief Lance Nosse accused city officials of violating his rights by firing him...
Officer Shane Bartek’s killer going back to court for new sentence
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the woman just sent to prison for killing a Cleveland Police officer will go back before the judge on the case for a new sentencing hearing.
Comments / 0