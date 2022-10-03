ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH



cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI

SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault

A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Club 93.7

Couple Arrested at Cedar Point for Act of Public Indecency

Some people just can't keep their hands off each other. Last Friday, September 30th, 2022, a couple was arrested at Cedar Point after allegedly being caught doing something naughty. A 17-year-old park visitor spotted the couple doing something out of the ordinary and filmed it to show the police. The...
SANDUSKY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

DUI charge: Councilman was three times over the limit

Seven Hills Councilperson-At-Large John R. Kulju told police he had "a lot" to drink the morning he was arrested and charged with drunk driving and crashing through mailboxes with his car. Seven Hills police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the 7500 block of McCreary Road, on a report of a vehicle that had struck two mailboxes in the area and narrowly missed a resident.
SEVEN HILLS, OH
WDTN

Life sentence for Ohio murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors

The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

TikTok Challenge leads to stolen Kia: Parma Police Blotter

On Sept. 12, a Knollwood Drive resident called police after discovering that their Kia Rio had been stolen from the parking lot. Kia thefts have become commonplace due to a social media TikTok Challenge. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft and drugs: West Ridgewood Drive. On Sept. 9,...
PARMA, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car

SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
SANDUSKY, OH

