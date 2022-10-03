Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Remodel Showcase — going up in Madison Park
This custom home overlooking Lake Washington was overdue for an update. Fortunately, the client contacted us before the water damage on their top deck got too bad. The entire home underwent a facelift inside and out. The new design included framing in the old leaky deck and building a larger,...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023
The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
myedmondsnews.com
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 26
Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries for the North Puget Sound Small Business Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses from across the region will be represented during a full day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall to access resources and networking opportunities. Admission costs $25...
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Lynnwood beginnings and Edmonds connections, Part 2
You can read Part 1 of this series here. Historically, Lynnwood had its beginnings in 1888 when the land ownership at what is now Lynnwood at the Crossroads consisted of privately held homesteads and some state land. With the use of records from the Bureau of Land Management, along with plat maps, I was able to pinpoint the original land owners. These records show that the first person to actually establish a home at the birthplace of Lynnwood was Louis Peter Arp, a man originally from Denmark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8
Thinking of putting in a rain garden, but don’t know where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to explore rain gardens in the Perrinville Creek Watershed on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, attendees...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
KING-5
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is now on view in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Bellevue's Shops at the Bravern, big names like Prada and Louis Vuitton may be overshadowed by one of the biggest names in art, Michelangelo. His Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes are now on display at the old Nieman-Marcus. That's where we met site manager Amber Rogers, who once waited five hours to see the real thing in Rome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting
Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
KING-5
Celebrating the booming popularity of birria
Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!. Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!. Jamaica Agua Fresca. Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
KING-5
Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces
SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas . The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
KUOW
Kirkland is the 3rd best city to live in the USA (and Sammamish ain't too shabby either)
Money Magazine says Kirkland is the third best place to live in the United States. The personal finance magazine looked at nine factors to come up with its list of the nation's top 50 cities, including things like the cost of living, education, and economic opportunities along with the local housing market and quality of life.
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work
Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe
Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops. Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:. You’ll...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0