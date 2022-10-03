ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet

James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
ASTRONOMY

