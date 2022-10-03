Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Space Storms Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites, and the Problem Is About to Get Worse
SpaceX has 3,000 satellites in orbit with plans to launch roughly 40,000 more.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
IFLScience
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
