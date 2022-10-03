Paraglider dies in incident at Boulder City Dry Lake Bed
A paraglider died after an incident at the Boulder City Dry Lake Bed on Sunday morning, the Boulder City Fire Department reported.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:41 a.m. "for an incident involving a motorized paraglider," fire officials said.
The first Boulder City Fire unit arrived at 8:53 a.m. and found a paraglider on the ground, with bystanders attempting life-saving measures.
"Unfortunately, the victim did not survive," officials said.
BCFD officials didn't elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the incident or what caused the paraglider's death.
