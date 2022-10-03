ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Paraglider dies in incident at Boulder City Dry Lake Bed

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
A paraglider died after an incident at the Boulder City Dry Lake Bed on Sunday morning, the Boulder City Fire Department reported.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:41 a.m. "for an incident involving a motorized paraglider," fire officials said.

The first Boulder City Fire unit arrived at 8:53 a.m. and found a paraglider on the ground, with bystanders attempting life-saving measures.

"Unfortunately, the victim did not survive," officials said.

BCFD officials didn't elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the incident or what caused the paraglider's death.


