The Kearny man who was killed last month apparently bled to death from a stab wound to the thigh, according to information from his accused killer’s criminal complaint. Matthew Kochell, 32, was ordered detained through prosecution Thursday in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden, who was found dead in a “grassy area adjacent to Veterans Memorial field” on Belgrove Drive on Sept. 20. Kochell is now charged with aggravated manslaughter after he was initially charged with second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO