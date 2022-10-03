Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia death toll rises after Russia targets city with explosive-packed drones
At least 11 people killed after Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ target city in south-eastern Ukraine
President Biden rocked his visit to storm-ravaged Florida, F-bomb included — and all that cash! | Opinion
If this humorous photo of President Joe Biden in Fort Myers doesn’t lift your mood, please seek therapy.
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has pushed Moscow's relationship...
Ales Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Detained Belarussian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his determined effort to promote peaceful development and change in his country.
DOD blacklists drone manufacturer over Chinese military ties
The Department of Defense has blacklisted Chinese drone manufacturing giant DJI Technology over security concerns related to the People's Liberation Army.
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
President Biden Announces Cannabis Pardons: Pot Stocks Canopy and Tilray Jump
The president provided some much-needed good news for beaten-down marijuana stocks.
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — potentially hopeful news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s government report showed that last month’s job growth was down from 315,000 in August and that the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. Last month’s job gain was the smallest since April 2021. September’s slightly more moderate pace of hiring may be welcomed by the Fed, which is trying to restrain the economy...
