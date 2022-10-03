Read full article on original website
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Your Chance To Participate
MARYSVILLE – Should any Marysville residents have strong opinions on whether or not 260 acres of property should be annexed into the city or if seven parcels on Marysville’s west side should be re-zoned for the sake of a housing development, those residents’ chance to make their arguments – on the record and before the Marysville City Council – will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 209 S. Main St, where the Council will be meeting in regular session and be holding public hearings on both the proposed annexation and re-zoning.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
wosu.org
Columbus YMCA to be purchased by Downtown Development Corporation
President of the Columbus Downtown Development Board and former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman announced the deal between his organization and the YMCA at Monday’s city council meeting. “It's a big deal because what we know is that the YMCA [building] will be a place for affordable housing in our...
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
Delaware Gazette
Genoa Township OKs Hoover overlay district
WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Township Board of Trustees recently adopted revisions to its zoning resolution for the Hoover Watershed Overlay District. “This amendment establishes new regulations for parcels that are wholly or partially located within the Hoover Reservoir watershed,” said a community update issued by the township. “These provisions, which are primarily focused on any new potential development, are designed to further protect and enhance the character of the subject area.”
New Albany International Business Park could expand via 500-acre annexation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More than 500 acres could be annexed by New Albany and rezoned for an expansion of the city’s business park, a fast-growing and vital component of the Columbus suburb’s successful economic development strategy. New Albany City Council is considering two ordinances that would expedite the annexation of 509 acres […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Committee To Consider New Parking Lot For City Hall
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council Public Safety/Service Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday prior to the regular session of the Marysville City Council meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. On the agenda for the Public Safety/Service Committee will be a review of the schematic for the...
columbusunderground.com
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus
When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
dayton.com
New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene
Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
U.C. Commissioners Honor Stolte
The Union County Board of Commissioners today issued a proclamation dedicating the Pottersburg Covered Bridge in honor of Steve Stolte for his decades of distinguished service to Union County. A Wapakoneta native, Mr. Stolte moved to Union County in the early 1970s, before running for and holding the position of...
School board issues formal objection to Ohio’s gender identity resolution
“It’s about our students and really protecting who they are and letting our community know we support every student who is part of us,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair.
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
multifamilybiz.com
Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket
COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 5, 2022
A deputy was sent to the Adult Probation Office on State Route 4 to take custody of Jessica A. Groce, age 32 of Columbus for a bond violation. She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 11:15am Arrest Warrant. A deputy and a Plain City Police Officer went to...
