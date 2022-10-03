Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from North Hills Genealogists, Reuse Fest and more
Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” in Allegheny County will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15 in North Park. It is a drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations. A wide variety of materials will be accepted, including art/office supplies, bedding/bath, bikes, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, medical supplies, usable building materials and more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area HS to host blood drive
Fox Chapel Area High School is conducting a community blood drive Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school’s large group instruction room. People people 16 and older can donate blood. Donations can be scheduled by going to: https://donateblood.centralbloodbank.org/. Choose “Donor Login” if you have donated blood...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette considers adding 2nd dog to police department
An out-of-work police dog might join Jeannette’s force, depending on whether city council wants to foot the bill for some costs for the canine and its handler. Officer Matthew Painter was permitted to keep 5-year-old Dutch shepherd, Kilo, after he left the Uniontown department for Jeannette last year, according to Jeannette police Sgt. James Phillips.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘What Oakmont is all about’: Chamber organizes fall festival
The Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a day of Halloween-themed activities for the whole family in presenting the Oakmont Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. “I have owned a business here for 22 years, and each and every year we do this, it’s such a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Events to bring crafts, food and libations to downtown New Kensington
Crafters and artisans will be featured in two separate events Saturday in downtown New Kensington. Knead Community Cafe, 1011 Barnes St., will host its annual fall harvest craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That event will be followed by the city’s Downtown Market, sponsored by the Recreation Commission, from 4 to 8 p.m. along Fifth Avenue.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT plans Youngwood street closures, reschedules lane restrictions on I-70, Route 22
PennDOT is planning intermittent closures of two sections of Depot Street in Youngwood beginning Monday . Previously announced nighttime lane restrictions on Route 22 in the New Alexandria area and on Interstate 70 in Rostraver have been delayed and now are set to start on Monday and on Oct. 14, respectively.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg man accused of 2019 rape at Linn Run State Park
A Greensburg man is accused by state police of driving a then-17-year-old girl to Linn Run State Park and raping her, according to court papers. Troopers said they found DNA evidence on a shirt the accuser was wearing that is likely from Tyler A. Mastro, 22. He was arrested this week on charges of rape and sexual assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Off-duty officer punched woman at Star Lake concert, report says
Hanover Township police said an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer punched a woman in the face during a September concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Chas Kulow was at the Washington County venue with his girlfriend for a Five Finger Death Punch concert on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Silent auction, ethnic dinner, pickleball clinic, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tribute to Monroeville’s rural past: Historical society hosts successful Heritage Day Festival
Monroeville Historical Society hosted the Heritage Day Festival on Oct. 1. Despite the overcast skies and scattered rain, spirits were high during the “tribute to Monreoville’s rural past.”. Tents were added throughout the property to house crafting activities and vendors. Entering the event, guests were invited to stop...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 charged in South Huntingdon burglary
Three people are facing charges in a South Huntingdon burglary, according to court papers. Michael F. Walz, 35, of Elizabeth, is accused of taking $1,065 and a pistol from a home, according to court papers. He is charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Autumn M. Weigle, 30, of Smithton,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park, linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley, police said Thursday. Allegheny County Police said investigators are looking for a second shooter. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin was arrested and was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After being hit by a pickup in May, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries
Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Buffalo Township man opens sports cards, collectibles store in Freeport
Tyler Huth’s passion for sports cards and related memorabilia has led him to open a store dedicated to collectibles in downtown Freeport. Huth opened G&T Sports Cards Plus on Sept. 8 at 320 Fifth St., the former Camerlo’s Market location. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9
This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Plum native William D. Boyce was founder of Boy Scouts of America
William D. Boyce was a school teacher, outdoorsman, lumberjack, coal miner and an enterprising publisher. But he is best known as a founder of the Boy Scouts of America. William Dickson Boyce was born on a farm in the New Texas section of Plum Township — later to become Plum Borough — on June 16, 1858.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship teacher named ChangeMaker
Multiplying Good Pittsburgh’s goal is to cultivate the next generation of servant leaders in southwestern Pennsylvania. The organization recently announced the inaugural Pittsburgh class of ChangeMakers — community leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to service and the potential to truly move our community forward. Among them is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Domestic violence focus of next Unity in the Community event in Greensburg
A Greensburg-based community group wants to help raise awareness about the pervasive problem of domestic violence. Coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, “Break the Silence” is the title of an event hosted by Unity in the Community from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
Comments / 0