Bethel Park, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from North Hills Genealogists, Reuse Fest and more

Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” in Allegheny County will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15 in North Park. It is a drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations. A wide variety of materials will be accepted, including art/office supplies, bedding/bath, bikes, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, medical supplies, usable building materials and more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area HS to host blood drive

Fox Chapel Area High School is conducting a community blood drive Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school’s large group instruction room. People people 16 and older can donate blood. Donations can be scheduled by going to: https://donateblood.centralbloodbank.org/. Choose “Donor Login” if you have donated blood...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette considers adding 2nd dog to police department

An out-of-work police dog might join Jeannette’s force, depending on whether city council wants to foot the bill for some costs for the canine and its handler. Officer Matthew Painter was permitted to keep 5-year-old Dutch shepherd, Kilo, after he left the Uniontown department for Jeannette last year, according to Jeannette police Sgt. James Phillips.
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘What Oakmont is all about’: Chamber organizes fall festival

The Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a day of Halloween-themed activities for the whole family in presenting the Oakmont Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. “I have owned a business here for 22 years, and each and every year we do this, it’s such a...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Events to bring crafts, food and libations to downtown New Kensington

Crafters and artisans will be featured in two separate events Saturday in downtown New Kensington. Knead Community Cafe, 1011 Barnes St., will host its annual fall harvest craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That event will be followed by the city’s Downtown Market, sponsored by the Recreation Commission, from 4 to 8 p.m. along Fifth Avenue.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg man accused of 2019 rape at Linn Run State Park

A Greensburg man is accused by state police of driving a then-17-year-old girl to Linn Run State Park and raping her, according to court papers. Troopers said they found DNA evidence on a shirt the accuser was wearing that is likely from Tyler A. Mastro, 22. He was arrested this week on charges of rape and sexual assault.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Off-duty officer punched woman at Star Lake concert, report says

Hanover Township police said an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer punched a woman in the face during a September concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Chas Kulow was at the Washington County venue with his girlfriend for a Five Finger Death Punch concert on...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Silent auction, ethnic dinner, pickleball clinic, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 charged in South Huntingdon burglary

Three people are facing charges in a South Huntingdon burglary, according to court papers. Michael F. Walz, 35, of Elizabeth, is accused of taking $1,065 and a pistol from a home, according to court papers. He is charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Autumn M. Weigle, 30, of Smithton,...
ELIZABETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After being hit by a pickup in May, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries

Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Buffalo Township man opens sports cards, collectibles store in Freeport

Tyler Huth’s passion for sports cards and related memorabilia has led him to open a store dedicated to collectibles in downtown Freeport. Huth opened G&T Sports Cards Plus on Sept. 8 at 320 Fifth St., the former Camerlo’s Market location. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9

This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: Plum native William D. Boyce was founder of Boy Scouts of America

William D. Boyce was a school teacher, outdoorsman, lumberjack, coal miner and an enterprising publisher. But he is best known as a founder of the Boy Scouts of America. William Dickson Boyce was born on a farm in the New Texas section of Plum Township — later to become Plum Borough — on June 16, 1858.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship teacher named ChangeMaker

Multiplying Good Pittsburgh’s goal is to cultivate the next generation of servant leaders in southwestern Pennsylvania. The organization recently announced the inaugural Pittsburgh class of ChangeMakers — community leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to service and the potential to truly move our community forward. Among them is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Domestic violence focus of next Unity in the Community event in Greensburg

A Greensburg-based community group wants to help raise awareness about the pervasive problem of domestic violence. Coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, “Break the Silence” is the title of an event hosted by Unity in the Community from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza

After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

