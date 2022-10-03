Read full article on original website
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
Pink Light Walk held in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, hundreds gathered to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those battling it. East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono hosted the 22nd annual Pink Light Walk. An information fair was held before the walk, emphasizing the importance of early detection.
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Powering through Ian's aftermath
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crew from Luzerne County, made up of IBEW Local 1319 members, is working in and around the Fort Myers, Florida, area, not far from where Hurricane Ian made landfall. "Based on what I've seen before, it's just absolute destruction down here," said Ryan Martin,...
Neighborhood watch starts Hydration for Heroes campaign
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch has come up with a new campaign called Hydration for Heroes. The group is teaming up with fire companies to keep them hydrated. They will respond to scenes with the fire crews, bringing water for the first responders during...
Walk For Progress held in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress. The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.
'CHOP' helps feed families in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP. The organization holds a produce distribution once each week. It prepares 350 assorted meal kits. The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food. "We are handing out fresh produce that we...
Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
Workers charged with animal abuse at turkey farms in Pennsylvania
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — State police announced animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Troopers say 11 workers at seven Plainville Farms locations used cruel methods when capturing turkeys for food processing plants. According to police,...
Death investigation in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A police investigation has closed a lane of Interstate 80 east near Stroudsburg. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pocono Creek around 10 a.m. Friday. Police and the Monroe County coroner's office are conducting an investigation near Beech Street and Tanite Road. One...
Retreat center in Lackawanna County back open after pandemic
DALTON, Pa. — Gary Davis has gotten lost more than a few times at his new job at the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center near Dalton. When you look at how large this property is, it's easy to see why. "For the first month, probably, being here on the job,...
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Yom Kippur service held at Temple Hesed in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Yom Kippur focuses on atonement and forgiveness and presents the opportunity for a fresh start. Rabbi Daniel Swartz explains the importance of coming together to observe the holiday. "It's wonderful, it's wonderful, we've all been so distant, or on zoom, and to have people here in...
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022
ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
Police search for missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming...
