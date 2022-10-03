ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shavertown, PA

Newswatch 16

Pink Light Walk held in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, hundreds gathered to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those battling it. East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono hosted the 22nd annual Pink Light Walk. An information fair was held before the walk, emphasizing the importance of early detection.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Powering through Ian's aftermath

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crew from Luzerne County, made up of IBEW Local 1319 members, is working in and around the Fort Myers, Florida, area, not far from where Hurricane Ian made landfall. "Based on what I've seen before, it's just absolute destruction down here," said Ryan Martin,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Neighborhood watch starts Hydration for Heroes campaign

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch has come up with a new campaign called Hydration for Heroes. The group is teaming up with fire companies to keep them hydrated. They will respond to scenes with the fire crews, bringing water for the first responders during...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Walk For Progress held in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress. The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'CHOP' helps feed families in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP. The organization holds a produce distribution once each week. It prepares 350 assorted meal kits. The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food. "We are handing out fresh produce that we...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A police investigation has closed a lane of Interstate 80 east near Stroudsburg. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pocono Creek around 10 a.m. Friday. Police and the Monroe County coroner's office are conducting an investigation near Beech Street and Tanite Road. One...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Yom Kippur service held at Temple Hesed in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Yom Kippur focuses on atonement and forgiveness and presents the opportunity for a fresh start. Rabbi Daniel Swartz explains the importance of coming together to observe the holiday. "It's wonderful, it's wonderful, we've all been so distant, or on zoom, and to have people here in...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022

ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police search for missing Scranton woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

