ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Florida Death Row Inmate Case In Murder Of 14-Year-Old Girl

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdeoT_0iKRkSSg00 James Dailey contends he was wrongly convicted in the 1985 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Pinellas County.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal by a Death Row inmate who contends he was wrongly convicted in the 1985 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Pinellas County.

The court, as is common, did not explain its refusal to hear the appeal filed by attorneys for James Dailey, whose case has drawn national attention.

Dailey’s attorneys went to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Florida Supreme Court last year turned down an appeal.

Dailey, now 76, was convicted in the murder of Shelly Boggio, whose nude body was found with multiple stab wounds floating in water near Indian Rocks Beach.

In the news: Planned Parenthood To Offer Chemical And Surgical Abortions Out Of An RV

A co-defendant, Jack Pearcy, was sentenced to life in prison, while Dailey received a death sentence. The case has drawn attention, in part, because of the involvement of jailhouse informants, including the role of informant Paul Skalnik, whose testimony helped lead to the guilty verdict.

Attorneys for Dailey argued at the Florida Supreme Court that a prosecutor during Dailey’s 1987 trial had improperly allowed false testimony from Skalnik. Skalnik testified that he had not faced criminal charges involving rape or physical violence, but he had been arrested in 1982 on a charge of lewd and lascivious assault on a child under 14.

The Florida Supreme Court, however, said the argument was “merely a repackaging” of a claim in an earlier appeal.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Issues Pardons, Looks At Pot Reclassification

Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement — four weeks ahead of the mid-term
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row#The U S Supreme Court#Violent Crime#The Florida Supreme Court#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Feds Target Florida Immigration Lawsuit

Saying Florida “cannot identify any direct injury caused by the challenged practices,” the Biden administration on Monday urged a federal judge to reject a lawsuit filed by the state over the release of undocumented immigrants. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office, meanwhile, contended that the state
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
139K+
Followers
18K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy