U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Florida Death Row Inmate Case In Murder Of 14-Year-Old Girl

James Dailey contends he was wrongly convicted in the 1985 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Pinellas County.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal by a Death Row inmate who contends he was wrongly convicted in the 1985 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Pinellas County.

The court, as is common, did not explain its refusal to hear the appeal filed by attorneys for James Dailey, whose case has drawn national attention.

Dailey’s attorneys went to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Florida Supreme Court last year turned down an appeal.

Dailey, now 76, was convicted in the murder of Shelly Boggio, whose nude body was found with multiple stab wounds floating in water near Indian Rocks Beach.

A co-defendant, Jack Pearcy, was sentenced to life in prison, while Dailey received a death sentence. The case has drawn attention, in part, because of the involvement of jailhouse informants, including the role of informant Paul Skalnik, whose testimony helped lead to the guilty verdict.

Attorneys for Dailey argued at the Florida Supreme Court that a prosecutor during Dailey’s 1987 trial had improperly allowed false testimony from Skalnik. Skalnik testified that he had not faced criminal charges involving rape or physical violence, but he had been arrested in 1982 on a charge of lewd and lascivious assault on a child under 14.

The Florida Supreme Court, however, said the argument was “merely a repackaging” of a claim in an earlier appeal.

