Medical association files lawsuit seeking clarity over abortion laws

The Arizona Medical Association and a physician filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking a court to provide clarity amid what they say is "significant confusion" over the state's abortion laws. The plaintiffs, including Paul A. Isaacson, M.D., according to the court document, are asking the court to allow abortions up to...
ARIZONA STATE
Chicago federal judge named counselor to US Supreme Court Chief Justice

CHICAGO -- A longtime federal judge in Chicago has agreed to serve as chief of staff to Chief Justice John Roberts - and in doing so has thrown new uncertainty into the three-year-old racketeering case against Ald. Edward M. Burke. The Supreme Court announced Monday that U.S. District Judge Robert...
CHICAGO, IL
Biden pardons thousands convicted for 'simple possession' of marijuana

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted...
U.S. POLITICS
Federal judge orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify as part of a class action lawsuit brought by nonprofit abortion funds. Abortion funds are asking the court for an injunction that would prohibit defendants from punishing organizations that facilitate abortion care outside Texas, according to court documents.
TEXAS STATE

