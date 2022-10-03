ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Fox17

Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
PORTAGE, MI
Kent County, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
BUCKLEY, MI
Public Safety
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County deputy arraigned for crash

On September 29, 2922, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch arraigned Thomas Goggins, 42, for a moving violation causing death and for a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function. These charges stemmed from a review of the police reports and consultation with crash reconstruction investigators into the June 12, 2022 accident that injured driver Jose Nunez and killed his passenger Ofelia Nunez.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

