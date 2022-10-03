Read full article on original website
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
RIP: Grand Traverse Pie Co. in Kentwood Officially Closing After Crash
All good things come to an end. And sometimes that end is caused by a car crashing through the front windows of your business. That's the story of what happened earlier this year in April when a car crashed through the front of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody in connection to an overdose death in the Pee Dee, according to authorities. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Adam Keith Goff and 46-year-old Henry James Roller, both of McColl, were arrested Tuesday. Both arrests stem from a...
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
Police looking for suspect after boy, 11, touched inappropriately at Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker. Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that...
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian swept through South West Florida late last month, leaving destruction and record deaths in its wake. We've heard countless stories and seen hundreds of videos of people doing everything they can to literally stay afloat while their lives washed away. And while we always think first of the...
1 taken to hospital after reports of stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is in the hospital, says the Grand Rapids Police Department, after an incident in the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.
Grand Rapids firehouse turned into hip housing, and yes, they kept the fire pole
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- A unique property recently hit the market on the westside of Grand Rapids. The multi-unit property originally housed the GRFD Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s. The home, located at 40 Lexington Ave. NW and listed for $899,999, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes...
Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
Michigan FedEx driver accused of stealing $96K worth of Foot Locker merchandise
EASTPOINTE, MI – A Michigan FedEx driver has been charged after police found $96,000 worth of stolen Foot Locker merchandise in his home. Morris Jones, 40, of Eastpointe was arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property this week.
Kentwood parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
At toddler’s fatal overdose, vape in crib, pills, ‘pot of vomit’ on floor
The parents of a Kentwood toddler who died from an accidental overdose in June are facing criminal charges in the child’s death.
‘Heroes’: Bus drivers help bring 2-year-old to safety after car stolen with him inside
A 2-year-old is safe after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside on Tuesday, police say.
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
