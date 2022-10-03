ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
