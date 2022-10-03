Read full article on original website
Related
NC Read To Achieve summer camps did little for struggling young readers, report says
One in four of North Carolina’s third graders were held back or assigned to special reading classes this year because they couldn’t read at grade level, a new Read To Achieve report says. And the summer reading camps designed to help them catch up did little good, a...
The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams
Meg Anderson is an editor on NPR's Investigations team, where she shapes the team's groundbreaking work for radio, digital and social platforms. She served as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning series Lost Mothers, which investigated the high rate of maternal mortality in the United States. She also does her own original reporting for the team, including the series Heat and Health in American Cities, which won multiple awards, and the story of a COVID-19 outbreak in a Black community and the systemic factors at play. She also completed a fellowship as a local reporter for WAMU, the public radio station for Washington, D.C. Before joining the Investigations team, she worked on NPR's politics desk, education desk and on Morning Edition. Her roots are in the Midwest, where she graduated with a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug.
Could steam heat, long used by cities and colleges, be a solution to climate change?
Across North America, hundreds of downtowns, colleges and hospitals are heated by steam carried through underground pipes. Susan Phillips of member station WHYY in Philadelphia reports these steam lube systems could be a climate change solution. SUSAN PHILLIPS, BYLINE: The steam that travels through 41 miles of pipe below Philadelphia's...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0