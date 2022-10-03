Read full article on original website
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Hispanic students were once segregated at this school. Now it will be a historic site
Students were not allowed to speak Spanish at school. That was the rule that teachers instituted at a small West Texas schoolhouse near the United States-Mexico border in the 1950s, even though Spanish was the native language for many of the Mexican-American children there. The Blackwell School in tiny Marfa,...
Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect
This week Oklahoma became the latest state to enact a law that targets gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Courts have blocked other such laws, at least temporarily. It is all part of a turbulent, fast-moving clash over transgender rights, as NPR's Melissa Block reports. MELISSA BLOCK, BYLINE: Courts in...
Dreamers fail to find resolution in latest DACA ruling
A federal appeals court found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, in violation of U.S. immigration law on Wednesday. The case has been sent back to a lower court in Texas for consideration. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision doesn’t end the Obama-era program, meant...
An appeals court rules against DACA, but the program continues — for now
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
66 clinics stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since Roe fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. "Prior to...
The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams
Meg Anderson is an editor on NPR's Investigations team, where she shapes the team's groundbreaking work for radio, digital and social platforms. She served as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning series Lost Mothers, which investigated the high rate of maternal mortality in the United States. She also does her own original reporting for the team, including the series Heat and Health in American Cities, which won multiple awards, and the story of a COVID-19 outbreak in a Black community and the systemic factors at play. She also completed a fellowship as a local reporter for WAMU, the public radio station for Washington, D.C. Before joining the Investigations team, she worked on NPR's politics desk, education desk and on Morning Edition. Her roots are in the Midwest, where she graduated with a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions
President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
How to encourage Americans to eat healthier without body-shaming
As Allison Aubrey mentioned, the topic of what we eat and what's considered healthy can be incredibly complicated. It's something Virginia Sole-Smith has thought a lot about. She's the author of "The Eating Instinct: Food, Culture, Body Image, And Guilt In America." We asked her to speak with us earlier today.
Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83
NEW YORK — Charles Fuller, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of the searing and acclaimed "A Soldier's Play" who often explored and exposed how social institutions can perpetuate racism, has died. He was 83. Fuller died of natural causes on Monday in Toronto, said his wife, Claire Prieto-Fuller. Fuller's plays...
Barnard College will offer abortion pills for students
Barnard College, a private women's college in New York City, will give students access to medication abortion — abortion pills — as soon as fall of next year, school officials announced Thursday. The move, a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,...
At conservative campuses, anti-critical race theory still looms large
As college students have returned to campus, anti-critical race theory efforts are in high gear, asserting that the legal academic concept poses a "threat" to conservative Christian colleges and other higher learning institutions. Fear-mongering surrounding critical race theory has been brewing in conservative and evangelical spaces for more than two...
