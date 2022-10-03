Read full article on original website
NYLON Newsletter: October 4, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 4, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. JULIA FOX TOOK STREET STYLE TO A NEW LEVEL THIS MONTH. We were thrilled to see Julia Fox frequenting...
Julia Fox Explains How to Bleach Your Brows At Home
Like it or not, over the course of this year, Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox has established herself as a fashion trendsetter. From her signature “fox eyes” to her denim creations, it seems every move she makes comes with a social media tutorial that she says no one asks for. Clearly a fan of sharing her at-home DIY beauty tips, yesterday Fox jumped on TikTok to showcase her brow bleaching process to her fans.
Kristen Stewart Brought Back Her ‘The Runaways’-Era Mullet
From New York to Paris, this fashion month has been all about goth and grunge for beauty. From Fe Noel’s teary smudged black eyeliner and thick wings at Dior, to spiky mohawks at Thom Browne and the low key just-out-of-bed hair at Fendi, the vibe is undone, imperfect and rebellious. In keeping with the trend, cool girl queen Kristen Stewart just took the grunge crown at the Chanel Spring Summer 2023 show on October 4th in Paris. She attended the fashion show sporting a fresh new pixie mullet that looked reminiscent of her The Runaways-era mullet and also evoked modern grunge.
TSHA On 'Capricorn Sun' & Searching For Euphoria
TSHA’s 2020 EP Flowers opens with a song about finding her long lost sister. Aptly titled “Sister,” it sounds like spring, with delicate piano dancing among a clearing of bright electronics and joyful, emotional singing. I nearly cried the first time I heard it — not because I knew anything about its backstory, but because I could feel it in the music anyway.
On Repeat: Vaquera’s Away Collaboration Is Brought To You By Britney Spears B-Sides
On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP. Vaquera, the New York City design...
Relive ‘00s New York With Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes In ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Trailer
New York City at the turn of the millennium was the rock lover’s playground. Back in the ‘00s, the beginnings of the indie sleaze era were just getting started, fueled by the fire-hot, burgeoning careers of bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol, and more. The shows were rowdy (and the drugs abundant), as the city transformed into a modern rock mecca. Now, a new documentary is aiming to retell the stories of that time period through exclusive archival footage, and cameos from some of the era’s biggest bands.
Tumblr’s Coquette Aesthetic Is Taking Over Beauty — How To Get The Look
Think Lana Del Rey eyeliner and girly pink blush straight out of 2014. Ten years after its release, Lana Del Rey’s debut album Born to Die is still as relevant as ever: This September, the album had its biggest streaming day on Spotify, with 3,942,643 daily streams. We have re-entered 2014. Tumblrcore is back. Born to Die, indie sleaze, smudged liner, heart-shaped glasses, and American Apparel tennis skirts are considered new trends. There’s even a new Arctic Monkeys album coming out.
Hailey Bieber's Latest Manicure Is Halloween-Themed
It was only back in July that Hailey Bieber started a viral TikTok nail trend called “glazed donut nails.” Sharing her secret on her TikTok account, the model’s go-to manicure is a mixture of a mauve-nude color combined with a clear gloss to make the mixture “thinner.” She then adds a layer of chrome white gloss to give it an iridescent feel. Since sharing her method, creators have been testing and sharing different color variations. Bieber herself even shared a fall upgrade in September, chocolate glazed donut nails. Known for her natural-looking manicures, Hailey’s latest manicure is a dramatic shift away from glazed nails — sharing an all-black Halloween manicure on her Instagram earlier this week.
Florence Pugh Is A Gothic Nurse In Eerie 'The Wonder' Trailer
As always, Florence Pugh is booked and busy. Following the premiere of the Don’t Worry Darling and her announced roles in Dune and Oppenheimer, the 26-year-old actress is starring in yet another film — and from the looks of things, this might be her most thrilling project to date.
Jennifer Lawrence Battles PTSD In A24's 'Causeway' Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence is starring in A24’s latest arrival, a psychological drama called Causeway. The upcoming film will be released this fall in theaters and on Apple TV+. A24 — the indie production company known for Moonlight, X, and their most recent hit Bodies, Bodies, Bodies — announced the new project today with a surprise trailer. The sneak peek, though vague, hints at an emotional homecoming. Per the synopsis, Causeway follows Lynsey (Lawrence), a U.S soldier who experiences a brain injury while stationed in Afghanistan. She’s then forced to travel home to her mother, where she struggles to acclimate in their quiet hometown all while awaiting redeployment.
Shailene Woodley Joins Pete Davidson In 'Dumb Money' Cast
Do you remember when Wall Street was upended by a Reddit thread?. Last year a group of tech-savvy hackers, used the platform to artificially increase the stock value of GameStop. Their actions resulted in a complete upheaval of the stock market, and now, the chaos that ensued is being turned into the star-studded movie called Dumb Money.
Seulgi Finds Her Own Lane With '28 Reasons'
The Red Velvet member and now solo artist talks her debut EP and showcasing the best of her abilities. During one of the many company meetings in preparation for her solo debut, Seulgi reflected offhandedly: “Good and evil people are not clearly distinguished. Good and evil coexist within one person.” This thought ended up framing the entirety of her debut EP, 28 Reasons, out now. It appears on the cover of all its versions like a subtitle and defines the way she portrays Snow White and Grimhilde (the Evil Queen) in its teaser images, looking heavenly yet diabolical at the same time. It serves as the central theme of the cohesive six-track collection — a register of Seulgi’s best skills as she navigates dark and tempting narratives.
Aya Nakamura On Preparing Her Fortnite Soundwave Series Performance
Aya Nakamura is already a superstar in France, but now the French-Malian singer is setting her sights on conquering another realm: the metaverse. Come Thursday, Oct. 6, the 27-year-old singer and rapper will appear in Fortnite as part of the popular game platform’s Soundwave Series, bringing her soulful blend of afrobeats, dancehall, and R&B to new fans across the digital world. For 72 hours, players will be able to immerse themselves in Nakamura’s glossy virtual domain to experience the singer’s true-to-life avatar dancing and performing the biggest songs of her discography in tricked-out customized environments. Metaverse performances may be the music industry’s biggest breakout trend of 2022, but Nakamura’s goals run bigger than its novelty. “I hope that this experience will make players want to come see me in person,” she tells NYLON.
