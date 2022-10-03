The Red Velvet member and now solo artist talks her debut EP and showcasing the best of her abilities. During one of the many company meetings in preparation for her solo debut, Seulgi reflected offhandedly: “Good and evil people are not clearly distinguished. Good and evil coexist within one person.” This thought ended up framing the entirety of her debut EP, 28 Reasons, out now. It appears on the cover of all its versions like a subtitle and defines the way she portrays Snow White and Grimhilde (the Evil Queen) in its teaser images, looking heavenly yet diabolical at the same time. It serves as the central theme of the cohesive six-track collection — a register of Seulgi’s best skills as she navigates dark and tempting narratives.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 HOURS AGO