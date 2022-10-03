ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy

All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
ECONOMY
WFAE

Why worker productivity has fallen in the U.S.

Productivity is probably the most important economic indicator for the health of an economy, and it's falling. There is a battle over the narrative around worker productivity and the stakes are high. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
WFAE

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy