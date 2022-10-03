Read full article on original website
How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress
Farmers die by suicide at a higher rate than the general population. Midwestern states are training people who regularly interact with farmers to be a new frontline of defense against farm stress.
Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy
All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
Could steam heat, long used by cities and colleges, be a solution to climate change?
Across North America, hundreds of downtowns, colleges and hospitals are heated by steam carried through underground pipes. Susan Phillips of member station WHYY in Philadelphia reports these steam lube systems could be a climate change solution. SUSAN PHILLIPS, BYLINE: The steam that travels through 41 miles of pipe below Philadelphia's...
Why worker productivity has fallen in the U.S.
Productivity is probably the most important economic indicator for the health of an economy, and it's falling. There is a battle over the narrative around worker productivity and the stakes are high. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for...
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
