5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
The 10-Second Step You’re Missing In Your Face Washing Routine Will Make Your Serums Work Even Better
Washing your face is about more than just cleansing. It's about prepping your skin for the next steps of your routine so that the rest of your products have the best environment to do their work. And according to Todd Davidson, director of global education at skin-care brand Eve Lom, there's one easy trick that can help your products sink in deeper. All you have to do is place a warm washcloth on your face for a few seconds before wiping away your cleanser, which will open up your pores to get them prepped and ready for the actives to come.
I Tried Every Shade of the ‘Miracle Balm’ from Jones Road To Find Out if It’s Actually a Miracle
If a product has the word “miracle” in the title, I admit I’m skeptical and I immediately raise my eyebrow. Only because it already has very high expectations to live up to. But after trying every shade of the Jones Road Miracle Balm (a tinted balm), I do believe it’s earned its title.
We’ve Tried Every Avocado-Cutting Hack Known to Man—This One Might Actually Reign Supreme
Aside from coffee beans, there are a few ingredients that are always present in my kitchen, like salt, pepper, and olive oil. But in addition to these essentials, you can *always* find a handful of avocados sitting on my countertop as they ripen to perfection. Because I tend to make...
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Get Ready for Boots Season’
Fall is a time of transition. As the cold weather sets in, it clues us in that it's time to trade our iced coffees for PSLs, our tees and tanks for cozy knits, and our light floral fragrances for richer scents. But one seasonal swap that comes with its fair share of unwanted side effects? The transition from sandals to boots.
‘Sensory Beauty’ Helped Us De-Stress In the Peak of the Pandemic, and It Isn’t Going Anywhere
There was a time when we were told that it didn’t matter how good a beauty product smells or feels on our skin; its efficacy had little to nothing to do with any of that. But now, there seems to be a shift in that way of thinking. With an increasing interest in the connection between beauty and mental health comes a rise in products that give you the results you want while also appealing to your senses: sensory beauty.
How To Wear Dark Polishes Without Damaging or Discoloring Your Nails—And the Best, Moodiest Shades for Fall
We’re all looking for ways to add a little extra fall flair to our routines now that autumn has officially arrived. One easy way to do so that won’t break the bank (like, say, buying a whole new wardrobe might) is to embrace a dark nail polish color. If you’re thinking there’s no way you could do such—not wanting to stain your nails and all—we’re here to help.
I Used Lashify To Give Myself the World’s Easiest At-Home Lash Extensions, and I Haven’t Touched My Mascara in a Week
I've got short, curly lashes. I live for a good mascara, and love throwing on falsies for special occasions. But, because my lashes are so curly, it's hard to put lash strips on without gluing my actual lashes to my lids. I've always wanted to try lash extensions, but know the harsh chemical can wreck your lashes and your ocular glands. So when I came across Lashify, an at-home lash extension line that prioritizes lash health, I knew I had to try it.
10 Foundation Sticks That Will Even Your Complexion in a Single Swipe
When it comes to choosing foundation, the options can be overwhelming. It’s not just shade ranges—there are the different coverage levels, finishes, and, of course, formulations. And while liquid formulas tend to rule the market, stick foundations have a particular enduring legacy. From classic, old-school beauty behemoths to new, cutting-edge indie brands, it seems like all the greats have their own take on the foundation stick. Merit Beauty's foundation stick even garnered a 10k person waitlist at its launch.
So, Um, How Do You Actually Find Your Pelvic Floor Muscles?
Maybe you just had a baby, or are about to. You’ve likely been warned that childbirth causes your pelvic floor to drop significantly, or even leads to prolapse, which can mean incontinence and a loss of sexual satisfaction—and you're told the answer is to practice your Kegels. Not...
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’
There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and This Is the Best (and Worst) Sleep Position for Smooth Digestion’
If you’re on a mission to improve your digestion, let me clue you in on a little secret: It’s not just what you eat, but how you eat that matters. For instance, eating while standing up versus sitting down can play a role in the way your stomach feels following a meal. Countless other lifestyle factors also come into play in this regard. (If you’ve ever dealt with intense episodes of stress, I’m sure you already know that the gut-brain connection is very real.)
It’s Officially Fall, Which Means You’re More Likely To Be Deficient in These 6 Essential Nutrients—Here’s How To Deal
With the change in seasons comes a pivotal shift in many of our day-to-day routines: Our skincare rituals pivot to prioritize moisture, outdoor workouts shart shifting inside, every outfit gets built around the base of a scarf and cozy sweater, and (most importantly) our recipe rotation goes through a serious makeover. It’s out with the ice cream and in with the hearty soups!
It’s Possible To Learn How To Get Better at Dating, and These 8 Expert Tips Can Help
Folks who feel they haven't had much luck in the world of dating might well wonder whether they could do anything to get… better at it. But since adjectives like "good" and "bad" are subjective, there’s no universal agreement about what it means to be good at bad or dating. That said, there are some generally agreed upon guidelines that can help you level up your game to find a perfect mate, if that's your goal.
9 Tips for Long-Lasting, Smudge-Free Makeup That Stands Out Under Your Glasses
Applying makeup when you have glasses can be tricky. The nose pads can leave little indents in your foundation, the eye look you spent serious effort creating can seemingly fade away behind your lenses, and your mascaraed lashes might hit the lenses and smudge. But with some finesse, you can apply your makeup so that it really lasts behind your specs.
This Workout Builds a More Harmonized Body, Powerful Heart, and Strong Muscles In Just 10 Minutes
How many muscles is your workout activating? If you don’t need to bust out a second hand for counting, it's got nothing on this core, back, and arms workout led by Session trainer Kat Atienza. That’s because these 10 minutes are chock full of moves that are actually more like combos of moves—AKA “compound movements”—so you’re challenging multiple muscle groups in the space of one rep.
Why Avocado Seed Tea Is Basically the Golden Child of Anti-Inflammatory, Waste-Free Beverages
Have you ever felt that huge pang of guilt after not eating every last bit of guacamole in your Chipotle burrito bowl? Same. Avocados are a precious (and pricy) fruit, after all, so wasting a single bite of one feels like an unwritten cardinal sin that should *never* be committed.
These Are the Only Water Bottles You Should Take With You to the Gym
Whether you're joining a Pilates class, planning on upping your treadmill time, or hitting the squat rack to make some gains, a water bottle is a must-have in your gym bag. Not only do they keep your liquids cold, but they serve as gentle reminders to hydrate throughout your workout. If you've been reusing or cycling through your plastic Dasani bottle, it's time to level up, and no, I'm not talking about trading your old plastic bottle for a new one. I'm suggesting a real upgrade.
‘I’m a Psychologist, and This Is How You Can Tell If Someone Is Trying To Manipulate You’
Manipulation, whether it be subtle or outright, occurs all the time. From a fight with your partner to your boss pressuring you to take on another project at work, manipulation can happen anywhere, and you may not even realize it’s happening. There are various types of manipulative behavior. Below, Rachel Hoffman, LCSW, PhD, chief clinical officer at Real, shares examples.
This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Go Barefoot While Working Out at Home, According to a Physical Therapist
At the gym, few of us would ever consider joining a HIIT class without any shoes on. But when we’re at home, hanging out barefoot or just in socks, it's tempting to just go straight into our workout without lacing up. Do we really need to put on shoes?
