Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know
IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15 'Ultra' may be Apple's next big flagship — revamped with USB-C
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have only just arrived but we're already hearing a selection of details about the iPhone 15 set to arrive next year. In fact, word on the street is Apple could introduce a new iPhone 15 "Ultra" model to replace the usual Pro Max branding, indicating the arrival of Apple's next big flagship iPhone.
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Fixes Some of the iPhone's Newest Annoyances
Another iPhone update is here. Apple released iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The latest version of iOS 16 fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy-and-pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone SE 4: New leak reveals details of Apple's next compact phone including a lack of Face ID
Apple seems to already have the fourth-gen iPhone SE in the works. A new leak from a generally solid source has now revealed some important details of the compact phone, with Face ID expected to be absent—while a price bump from the iPhone SE (2022) appears to be on the cards as well.
CNET
Google Pixel 7 vs. Apple iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: The $200 Difference
Google's new $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7 is the latest flagship phone from the company meant to compete against established phone leaders like Apple's iPhone 14 and Samsung's Galaxy S22. New to the Pixel 7 is the Tensor G2 processor, a camera with improved zoom, face unlock and a...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android
Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
iPhone 14 Plus — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
The iPhone 14 Plus is a good big-screen phone, but it's not for everyone. Here are the pros and cons.
This is the iPhone you should buy your mom
Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
Apple Insider
This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
Phone Arena
More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival - Apple's plan
Just a few moments after Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra during the "Far Our" event on September 6, I couldn't help but think of an Ultra iPhone. And then, just a few days after the iPhone 14 series was announced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman came out with information about a supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…
TechCrunch
How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14
ESIM is a substitute for a physical SIM that’s embedded in the phone’s circuitry so users can easily swap between SIMs. It also enables people to host more than two SIMs. The iPhone 14 will be able to host up to eight SIMs at once. So, how easy is it to load a new eSIM on the iPhone? It should only take a few steps.
Phone Arena
New cases confirm vanilla iPad redesign
The vanilla iPad might not be the shiniest tablet Apple has to offer, but it is still the one that accounts for the most sales. At its rather reasonable price tag, the entry-level iPad has a lot to offer, especially as a tertiary device (something you use in addition to a smartphone and a laptop).
iPhone 14 Plus begins shipping today
The iPhone but bigger – everything to expect from the 14 Plus
5 exciting new iOS 16 features coming to iPhone and iPad
These Apple features are set to enhance the iPhone and iPad experience
knowtechie.com
Don’t expect Touch ID on the iPhone 15
Industry analysts thought the iPhone 15 might bring back Touch ID to the flagship iPhones. A new rumor says Apple is in no hurry to bring Touch ID back. Speaking in his weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman answers the question, “Will Touch ID make a comeback next year on the iPhone 15?”
US News and World Report
In Apple's Shadow, Google Takes New Route to Face Recognition on Pixel Phones
(Reuters) - Facial recognition returned to the latest Google Pixel phones on Thursday after a short hiatus due to challenges on cost and performance, according to three former employees at the Alphabet Inc unit knowledgeable about the efforts. The feature on the new Pixel 7 is not as good Apple...
SlashGear
