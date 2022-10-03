ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

From Waste to Resources: Safe disposal protects landfill workers from dangers

By Joe Lombardi
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvjdI_0iKRjkR500

As most residents know, the Solid Waste of Central Ohio’s mission is to keep the central Ohio community clean, safe and healthy and to ensure the proper and safe disposal of our community’s waste.

We do this by offering programs and services that help residents, families, schools and businesses reduce, reuse and recycle, but our most important job is to safely manage the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill, a public asset that we work hard to protect. We do this to ensure it is always available to the communities, residents and businesses who rely upon it and to help extend the life of the landfill to serve generations to come.

Safely operating the landfill means we place a high regard on protecting the individuals who work within its borders. According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s 2020 National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, waste-refuse and recyclable-materials collection is the sixth-deadliest occupation in the U.S. In fact, the data shows a slight increase in fatalities at landfills and material-recovery facilities in 2020 – a statistic we can’t afford to see increase.

Keeping our landfill operators and waste haulers safe while protecting the land on which the landfill is built is a responsibility we all share. Identifying and understanding common culprits that can cause issues at the landfill is the best way to keep our workers and the landfill site safe.

These are hazardous materials that should be disposed of correctly in order to keep landfill staff safe. All of these items are accepted at SWACO’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 645 E. Eighth Ave. in Columbus:

  • Batteries. These can cause fires at the local landfill and recycling facility, putting recycling workers at risk if not disposed of correctly.
  • Compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs). Broken CFLs can release mercury vapor and should be cleaned up using U.S. EPA recommendations. Other light bulbs, such as LED, incandescent and halogen bulbs, are safe to dispose of in the trash.
  • Households generate a wide range of poisonous, dangerous, flammable and corrosive products, including lawn chemicals, solvents, household cleaners and pool chemicals. These materials should be taken to a household hazardous-waste facility or collection event.
  • Oil-based paint and similar products, like paint thinner and solvents, are flammable and hazardous. These materials should not be placed in with your household garbage but should be taken to a household hazardous-waste facility or collection event.
  • Propane tanks. Even when seemingly empty, they can retain enough propane to cause an explosion and put landfill and recycling workers at risk.

From Waste to Resources:First 90 days in job has been learning experience

It’s easy to find out how to safely dispose of unwanted items. SWACO’s Recycle and Reuse Search Tool is a comprehensive guide to helping residents and business owners know how to safely dispose of or recycle any and all waste, including that which is most hazardous.

When we work together to safely dispose of our waste, we help to ensure our fellow central Ohioans who work in the waste and recycling industry return home to their loved ones.

Joe Lombardi is executive director of SWACO. Questions about its operations may be directed to him at questions@swaco.org. His office provides this column to ThisWeek.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

After CMHA delays, Columbus grandmother thanks Problem Solvers for helping her get housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After months, a Columbus grandmother said she finally has a home after ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers got involved in her case. Deanne Saleh told her story last month regarding the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and her wait for a housing inspection keeping her homeless. Saleh just received word that she can move into an east side apartment this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
OHIO STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket

COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Franklin County, OH
Society
Franklin County, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
crawfordcountynow.com

Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes

BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
BUCYRUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 closing in both directions for repairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The closure includes all ramps between both interstates. Northbound traffic will be directed to I-70 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Hazardous Waste#Waste Collection#Landfills#Solid Waste#Kee
Cleveland.com

GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans

As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper

UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
NEW ALBANY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Sheriff Sale this Weekend Cars and Equipment

Hocking – Hocking county Sheriff is selling more than a dozen cars along with forfeited property. Attached are photos of several of the cars that will be auctioned on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00am. In addition to these vehicles, several other forfeited property will be auctioned. This list includes,...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
10TV

I-270 between I-70 and I-670 in east Columbus to close for 2 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 270 between I-70 and I-670 on the city's east side Thursday night. Both directions will shut down at 8 p.m. so Spectrum can fix a low-hanging wire, according to ODOT. I-270 northbound traffic...
COLUMBUS, OH
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy