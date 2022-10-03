ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Judge tosses eight more convictions linked to disgraced former CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mLjd_0iKRjguB00

Judge vacates 8 more convictions tied to former CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has thrown out eight more convictions tied to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts, who has been accused of routinely framing people at the former Ida B. Wells public housing complex.

Cook County prosecutors moved to vacate the latest cases on Monday, bringing the total number of convictions tied to Watts that have been thrown out to at least 220.

"Vacating these convictions provides just a fraction of relief for those who spent time in prison, away from their families, and we will never be able to give them that time back. We will continue to review these cases as we seek justice for all his victims," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the attorneys in this office who continue to seek justice, restore trust, and address the historic inequities of Cook County's criminal justice system," Foxx continued.

In April, a judge threw out 44 other convictions linked to Watts and his team of officers.

Watts resigned from the force before pleading guilty in 2012 to stealing from a homeless man who posed as a drug dealer as part of an undercover FBI sting. He admitted to regularly extorting money from drug dealers, and was sentenced to 22 months in prison. He has been accused of frequently planting evidence and fabricating charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZmie_0iKRjguB00
COPA report recommended firing of Chicago police officer for falsifying reports 02:47

Dozens of men and women have said Watts and his team terrorized them in or near the former Ida B. Wells housing project in Bronzeville between 2003 and 2008. Watts and his officers have been accused of planting drugs on suspects and falsifying police reports.

Prosecutors have said Watts and the officers under his command time and again planted evidence and fabricated charges in order to further their own gun and drug trade.

In some cases, Watts' victims refused to pay him money or did something that angered him; in others, there appears to be no reason for why he targeted them.

Foxx's office has vacated a total of 220 Watts-related cases since she took office in 2016. The office vacated 26 cases in 2017, 38 in 2018, 17 in 2019, 19 in 2020, 14 in 2021, and a total of 106 so far this year alone.

Comments / 294

Jesse J Lewis Jr.
4d ago

Contrary to popular belief, there are no perfect police or police departments, sooooooo why are you people surprised. Do away with qualified immunity and perhaps people will see a difference in how police operates.

Reply(43)
126
Supreme 12860
4d ago

And they said that police power a doesn't corrupt. I'm willing to bet that this disgrace (words I can not say here) picked on those that were easy marks.

Reply(25)
68
Cathy Jo Blinn
4d ago

my ex got busted by a corrupt cop who planted spice in his car sitting a routine traffic stop. he fought it after the cop was found out and actually won

Reply(3)
33
Related
Oxygen

Judge Overturns Conviction Of Adnan Syed, Orders Him Released

Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was at the heart of the podcast "Serial," has been ordered released after a judge tossed out the results of his initial trial at prosecutors' request. A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Accused serial scammer Rick Dugo opts for four bench trials after rejecting plea deals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An accused Lake County, Illinois, con artist has decided to take his chances at trial.CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been following the case of Rick Dugo for more than a year.Dugo faces 12 charges; including theft, deception, conspiracy, and money laundering involving four different people and upwards of $ 1 million lost.Last year, when Tucker told Ricky Dugo she had talked to numerous people who reported being scammed by him, he responded, "It's a lie."Prosecutors offered him multiple plea deals this year, but Dugo turned all of them down – instead choosing four separate bench trials,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cpd#Disgraced#Cpd Sgt#Chicago Police Sgt#Copa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BET

Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail

A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested

The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy