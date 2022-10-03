ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artist spends two years doodling every inch of his home

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16M2cO_0iKRje8j00

Home is where the art is.

World-renowned artist Sam Cox spent the past two years doodling every inch of his home with his signature — and stunning — black-and-white drawings.

Made up of six bedrooms, the neo-Georgian mansion is covered head to toe with the eye-catching works that earned him his name.

“So happy and excited to have finally doodled my house,” Cox wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “I used 900 liters of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint (for the outside), 286 bottles of black drawing paint (for the inside) and 2296 pen nibs (I only used four different sized pens but they were refillable and the nibs were replaceable).”

“The animation was created entirely by me and it consists of 1857 photographs, painstakingly taken between September 2020 and September 2022,” he added. “The whole house is real, everything is doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation it’s not CGI.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbTCB_0iKRje8j00
A 12-room mansion in Tenterden, England, which has been covered inside and out in the artist’s incredible hand-drawn doodles.
ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1ehw_0iKRje8j00
Sam Cox and wife, Alena Cox on the balcony of the home.
ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6a44_0iKRje8j00
The kitchen.
ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zC9D8_0iKRje8j00
The dining room.
ZUMAPRESS.com

Cox rose to prominence back in 2017 after he opened a Mr Doodle pop-up shop at Old Street station in East London. A Facebook video of his work went viral, amassing more than 45 million views in just one week.

But according to Cox, his lifelong dream was to buy a house and then transform it into a “doodle-verse.”

In 2019, Cox, 28, turned his dream into a reality and purchased the 12-room mansion in the idyllic town of Tenterden, England, for $1.53 million.

Each room has its own theme. The hallway is covered with Noah’s Ark creations, while the stairs are covered with heaven and hell drawings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvhdK_0iKRje8j00
A lounge space.
ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7JKz_0iKRje8j00
A chair, side table and a lamp all intricately designed with Cox’s fantastic flair.
ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tsf2z_0iKRje8j00
Sam Cox and Alena Cox in their bedroom.
ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4ttx_0iKRje8j00
The bathroom.
ZUMAPRESS.com

“I had a rough idea of the theme but the individual doodles are spontaneous,” Cox told The Sunday Times.

“My main inspiration still goes back to when I was kid watching ‘Tom and Jerry,’ ‘Wacky Races’ and ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ and video games like ‘Crash Bandicoot.’ I always wanted to draw characters for video games.”

Cox explained that would he would be unlikely to move even if “it was amazing money.”

“I’d feel sad leaving this house, because it’s my first one.”

And it doesn’t appear Cox has any issue with money. In 2020, one of his pieces sold for under a million.

