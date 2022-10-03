ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

England had nearly 3,000 excess deaths during 2022 heatwave

Almost 3,000 more people aged 65 and over died in England during this summer’s heatwaves than would have otherwise, the highest excess death count due to heat in at least two decades. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recorded 43,755 non-Covid-related deaths of people in the 65-plus age group...
ENVIRONMENT
#West London#Brentford Fc#Charity#Brentford Launch Heart
90min

'I can see why teams are interested' - Ezra Hendrickson addresses Jhon Duran Liverpool, Chelsea rumors

Chicago Fire boss Ezra Hendrickson is hoping Jhon Duran will remain at the club in 2023 but admits he's not surprised to see interest from Europe. The 18-year-old Colombian - capped twice for his country at senior level - has enjoyed a promising debut year in MLS, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances (13 starts), including five in his last four games.
CHICAGO, IL
90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally.

 https://www.90min.com/

