ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play

The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details

It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady not practicing amid marriage, shoulder reports

In what may be a pleasant surprise for some teammates and others, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the headlines for reasons actually related to football. The 2-2 Bucs prepare to host the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday. As Nick Shook pointed out for the NFL's website,...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes

The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Vera#American Football#The New York Jets#Usc#Ir
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers Hand Out Davante Adams’ Old No. 17 Jersey

There’s a new No. 17 on the Green Bay Packers. No, the Packers didn’t reacquire receiver Davante Adams, who starred in that jersey number the previous eight seasons. No, the Packers didn’t sign a veteran receiver – or even add one to their practice squad. Rather,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is at a crossroads with Saints

There's an adage in the NFL that a player's best ability is availability. If that's the case, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the verge of another disappointing season. After missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers 1983 Season was Saved Due to the Critical Secret that Terry Bradshaw Kept from Chuck Noll

Pittsburgh was coming off a tough playoff loss to the San Diego Chargers and the controversial decision not to select Dan Marino in the 1983 draft. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw had a phenomenal 1982 season in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes. But three months later, an off-season elbow injury that initially was not thought to be very serious was mishandled. As a result, Pittsburgh’s training camp began with the astonishing news that Bradshaw wasn’t yet cleared for throwing. Bradshaw’s elbow was not healing nor responding. To make things worse, it stemmed from the lack of communication and a strained relationship between head coach Chuck Noll and Bradshaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy