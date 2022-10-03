Takeoff and Quavo have opened up about the future of Migos with Offset, following speculation that the trio may have disbanded. Speaking on the Big Facts podcast, the pair explained that they’re currently focused on cementing their Unc & Phew duo rather than working on other projects related to Migos like Culture 4. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying, because, you know, we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo shared, adding that they’re “supposed to stick together.” He continued, “Sometimes when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

