ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Rapper Half Ounce Shot To Death While On The Phone With Pregnant Wife

Rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in Los Angeles as he was walking home and talking to his pregnant wife on the phone Monday night. The "Gangbangin'" rapper, whose real name is Latauriisha O'Brien, was found lying in a planter in front of an apartment building after authorities responded to "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m.," People reported, citing a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”

The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest and Best Performances of the Night!

Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, the BET Hip Hop Awards kicked off Tuesday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in the genre perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Tuesday's show saw some impressive performances from artists including Kodak Black, GloRilla, Bleu, French Montana, Pusha T and many more.
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
hypebeast.com

Takeoff and Quavo Speak on Future of Migos: "We Always Family"

Takeoff and Quavo have opened up about the future of Migos with Offset, following speculation that the trio may have disbanded. Speaking on the Big Facts podcast, the pair explained that they’re currently focused on cementing their Unc & Phew duo rather than working on other projects related to Migos like Culture 4. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying, because, you know, we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo shared, adding that they’re “supposed to stick together.” He continued, “Sometimes when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old

L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Fat Joe
People

Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy