International Business Times
Rapper Half Ounce Shot To Death While On The Phone With Pregnant Wife
Rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in Los Angeles as he was walking home and talking to his pregnant wife on the phone Monday night. The "Gangbangin'" rapper, whose real name is Latauriisha O'Brien, was found lying in a planter in front of an apartment building after authorities responded to "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m.," People reported, citing a news release.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
ETOnline.com
2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Biggest and Best Performances of the Night!
Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, the BET Hip Hop Awards kicked off Tuesday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in the genre perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Tuesday's show saw some impressive performances from artists including Kodak Black, GloRilla, Bleu, French Montana, Pusha T and many more.
hypebeast.com
Takeoff and Quavo Speak on Future of Migos: "We Always Family"
Takeoff and Quavo have opened up about the future of Migos with Offset, following speculation that the trio may have disbanded. Speaking on the Big Facts podcast, the pair explained that they’re currently focused on cementing their Unc & Phew duo rather than working on other projects related to Migos like Culture 4. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying, because, you know, we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo shared, adding that they’re “supposed to stick together.” He continued, “Sometimes when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
ETOnline.com
Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old
L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'
Tamera Mowry-Housley has twin sister Tia Mowry's back no matter what. Tamera opened up about Tia's divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, said on Today with Hoda and Jenna.
Jeremy Sisto Reveals Why His Daughter Charlie, 13, Now Goes by His Wife's Maiden Name
Jeremy Sisto is explaining why his daughter no longer uses his last name. While appearing on the Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, the FBI star, 47, shared that his 13-year-old daughter Charlie has started to use his wife's maiden name. Sisto shares daughter Charlie and son Bastian, 10, with wife Addie Lane.
Meri Brown 'Hurt' After Husband Kody Suggests She Move into Bed & Breakfast: It 'Didn't Need to Be Said'
Meri Brown is uncertain about the future of her Bed & Breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 51, reveals she temporarily shut down her B&B following the unexpected death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom. As she struggles to determine the...
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Keke ‘Wagon-Draggin’ Wyatt Makes That Thang ThunderCLAP In Viral Clip, Sets Off Strong Gusts Of Twerk Wind Across Social Media
R&B songstress/Mother of 11 Keke Wyatt claps her colossal cakes during viral performance that sparked hilarious chaos across social media
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
Complex
Pusha-T Responds to Fan Who Says He Lost His Prosthetic Leg at His Concert
Did you come across an errant leg at Pusha-T’s most recent concert? If so, the rapper wants to hear from you. A day after Pusha performed at The Pageant in St. Louis, a fan took to Twitter claiming he lost his prosthesis during the event, but generally had a good time.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
People
