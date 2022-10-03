ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikTok video reveals chilling detail about David Koch as he celebrates 20 years hosting Sunrise

By Jo Scrimshire
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A TikTok user has created a 'spooky' video demonstrating how Sunrise host David Koch has hardly aged a day over the past decade.

The clip was first uploaded in 2020 and resurfaced this week as Kochie celebrated 20 years at the helm of Channel Seven's breakfast show.

The video highlights two almost identical photos of Kochie that were in fact taken 10 years apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAzde_0iKRj1zl00
A TikTok user has created a 'spooky' video demonstrating how Sunrise host David Koch has hardly aged a day over the past decade. (Pictured left: in 2010, and right: in 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeCyq_0iKRj1zl00

The 66-year-old's appearance hasn't changed much since 2010, and he still doesn't have many wrinkles despite now being eligible for the old-age pension.

The finance journalist has hosted Seven's breakfast show for two decades, after first being hired as a temporary replacement for Chris Reason in 2002.

The viral video opens with the bold claim that 'David Koch is a vampire', before offering a catalogue of tongue-in-cheek evidence to support this theory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoWPU_0iKRj1zl00
The clip was first uploaded in 2020 and resurfaced this week as Kochie celebrated 20 years at the helm of Channel Seven's breakfast show. The video highlights two almost identical photos of Kochie that were in fact taken 10 years apart

'Here is a photo of David Koch earlier this year, seems pretty reasonable,' says TikTok user @sware_music.

'Here is a photo of David Koch 10 years ago, hmmm, looks exactly same! He's 64 by the way, or so he says...

'Still don't believe me? Well, look up Koch Media. What do they make? Movies about vampires!'

Koch Media, which is a global developer, publisher and distributor of videogames, actually has no ties to Kochie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5V9H_0iKRj1zl00
Kochie is pictured left in the mid 2000s, and right in 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATHHN_0iKRj1zl00

However, Kochie does own the boutique media production agency Pinstripe Media.

In February 2018, Kochie was left baffled when a lie detector machine claimed he had answered a question regarding plastic surgery 'with deception'.

'Have you had any cosmetic surgery done?' he was asked after being strapped to the polygraph.

'No,' the host replied with a firm shake of the head - but the machine ruled that his answer was false.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XB3na_0iKRj1zl00
In February 2018, Kochie was left baffled when a lie detector machine claimed he had answered a question regarding plastic surgery 'with deception'

